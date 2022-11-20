‘He brought up where I was from and for me that was out of bounds’ – Glenn Whelan reveals anger at Eamon Dunphy rant

GLENN Whelan says he was angered by criticism of his playing career for Ireland because it was "personal".

While on RTE TV duty, ex-international Eamon Dunphy was often a stern critic of Whelan but a 2013 comment from Dunphy upset Whelan, when Dunphy said: “He’s a terrible player. He can’t run, he can’t pass, he can’t tackle, he doesn’t see anything. He drives two Ferraris; I think he’s a very lucky lad to have 50 caps for Ireland.”

At the time, Whelan expressed his anger at the comments in an interview with the Evening Herald and, speaking in Dublin at the PFAI awards over the weekend, he again touched on it. “You have to take criticism as a footballer,” says Whelan, who has recently joined the coaching staff with the Irish U16 side under Paul Osam.

“But what I won’t have, and what I will stand up for, is that it got personal. He brought up where I was from and for me that was out of bounds, beyond the limits and I had to stand up for myself. I had young kids at the time, my parents and family. If it was anything to do with football that’s fine but he got personal. I held a grudge because he got personal.

"He mentioned a Ferrari. My wife was giving out to me, she thought I was hiding the Ferrari, behind her back,” Whelan joked. “It’s all about the family, I played football for my family and for my kids.”

Whelan, who is a player/coach with League One side under his former Manchester City teammate Joey Barton, also said he had planned to quit playing but was persuaded to stay on.

“I am still playing by default,” added Whelan, who has made six appearances for Rovers this season, most recently in an FA Cup win over Rochdale.

“We got promoted last year. We ended up needing to win 5-0, but Northampton won their game 3-1 so we needed to win 7-0, and we did. That was me, I was done, I wanted to go out on a high and I wanted to get into the coaching game.

“We were struggling for bodies with injuries. I put my name up and I am still enjoying it, I am doing a bit of everything, coaching and still playing and training. I played U23s football the other week and got sent off, I had young lads snapping at me. I want to stay at it as long as I can, if I was aged 38 and was a painter I’d still be playing football.”