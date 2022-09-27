Harry Maguire: Under-fire Manchester United defender played ‘almost on one leg’ as injury blow confirmed

Manchester United could be without Harry Maguire for their upcoming matches after he was injured during England’s clash with Germany.

Despite more criticism after another insipid defeat in Italy, the much-maligned centre-back retained his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI on Monday night for a dead-rubber Nations League fixture that doubled up as an important pre-World Cup assignment as the relegated Three Lions desperately sought to end their woeful run of results before Qatar.

In their final match before the tournament, England showed admirable battling qualities to come back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a dramatic contest against their old rivals at Wembley, eventually drawing 3-3 after stand-in goalkeeper Nick Pope’s costly late error, but it was another difficult night for Maguire as he was at fault for the other two Germany goals.

The 29-year-old clumsily gave away a penalty by fouling Jamal Musiala inside the box early in the second half, leading to Ilkay Gundogan’s opener from the spot, while he also conceded possession in the build-up to Kai Havertz’s first effort.

However, Maguire was defended by both Southgate and England captain Harry Kane, who confirmed the defender had been struggling through an apparent hamstring injury during the latter stages of a thrilling contest.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“John Stones is feeling something with his hamstring and I think Harry is feeling something a little bit as well,” said the under-pressure Southgate.

Kane went a step further, insisting he was proud of Maguire for finishing the match “almost on one leg”.

“H [Maguire] had a pretty decent injury at the end there and he played another five or 10 minutes on almost one leg,” he said. “So great character from him, really proud of him for that.”

Footage subsequently emerged on social media of Maguire limping heavily as he walked through the mixed zone on his way out of Wembley on Monday night.

While Maguire has been restricted to just one club start - in the Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad - since August’s 4-0 humiliation by Brentford, with Raphael Varane and summer signing Lisandro Martinez the new preferred centre-back duo, his injury will still be a concern for United boss Erik ten Hag ahead of a hectic pre-World Cup fixture list.

United make the short journey to the Etihad Stadium for a Manchester derby against rivals City on Sunday, before a trip to Everton is sandwiched by Europa League contests against Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia. There are further key meetings with Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham to come during a busy October, plus the visit of Sheriff Tiraspol to Old Trafford.

Read More

© Evening Standard