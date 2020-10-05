Harry Arter the latest injury doubt for Ireland ahead of Slovakia playoff

Harry Arter is an injury doubt for Ireland's Euro playoff against Slovakia. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Harry Arter is still in England waiting for the results of a scan on a thigh injury that has placed his participation in Ireland's Euro playoff in severe jeopardy.

Arter has not travelled to Dublin to meet up with the rest of the group that underwent a light training session in Abbotstown this afternoon on account of their weekend commitments.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder picked up the knock in his club's Championship encounter with Bristol City. He had been referenced as a potential starter for Bratislava.

Aaron Connolly sat out today's proceedings, but the FAI have indicated that is just because the workload of the Galwegian is being managed.

Jack Byrne took a full part in proceedings after shaking off the issue he suffered in Shamrock Rovers' win over Sligo Rovers last Friday.

Cyrus Christie and Kevin Long were present, with the defensive duo summoned when Seamus Coleman and Darragh Lenihan were forced out of proceedings.

Online Editors