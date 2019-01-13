Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has said he only following the instructions of Bournemouth and Ireland medics when he was subjected to abuse from Roy Keane.

Harry Arter says he was just following team orders when Roy Keane launched his expletive-laden tirade

Keane launched a tirade against Arter while on international duty last June after the midfielder missed training with an Achilles injury.

Details of the row were disclosed in September when an audio message sent by Irish defender Stephen Ward via Whatsapp were leaked.

"The older you get you are always carrying injuries and at the time I was following advice from the Bournemouth medical team and the Irish team doctors. I followed their rules and their training plan for me. And that was it," he revealed in an interview in the Sunday Times.

Arter opted to not make himself available for the September international window and the decision coincided with Declan Rice asking for more time to consider his international future.

"It was tough, but I made that decision on what I considered the best for the team to be perfectly honest with you," he added.

"As much as it wasn't right for me personally, I felt that I don't want to have any bad effect on the team because I wasn't comfortable at the time going away.

"I am a grown man and I can make my own decisions. If I don't feel comfortable with a situation then that is it."

Arter, who has impressed since making his loan move to Neil Warnock's Cardiff, said he spoke to Martin O'Neill and told him he wasn't ready to come back until the row was resolved.

"I said to him, 'Listen, I have just moved clubs. I have a lot going on off the pitch and I am in a really good head space at the minute. I don't want anything to get in the way of that'.

"I didn't feel it was right for me to go back into the squad without things properly being spoken about."

