Harry Arter is not expected to be included in the trimmed down Ireland squad to face Wales in the first UEFA Nations League game, Independent.ie understands.

Harry Arter not expected to link up with Ireland squad as doubts emerge over short-term international future

If the 28-year-old is not involved in the squad for the first competitive game since the World Cup playoff defeat to Denmark, it will cast doubts over the Cardiff midfielder's short-term international future.

Arter, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his Sligo-born grandparents, has represented Ireland on 13 occasions since making his senior debut against England in June 2015 and he played a key role in last October's memorable 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Wales in Cardiff.

Martin O'Neill confirmed last week that Arter was involved in a heated bust-up with Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane during the last Ireland get-together in June, and it is not known whether the altercation is behind the latest development.

"I’m not denying there hasn’t been altercations," O’Neill told the Daily Mirror. "But the situation has definitely been defused and it’s just part of things.

"In one of the particular arguments, the two lads - Roy and the particular player - were actually in agreement about the same thing but it took them time to realise it.

"Roy has been a big supporter of Jon, for instance, as he is particularly close to one of the Burnley coaching staff and is always keeping Jon’s end up, but I can’t say there wasn’t an altercation - absolutely.”

The Arter news comes after Declan Rice confirmed he wanted more time to consider where his international loyalties lie after approaches from England manager Gareth Southgate and the English FA.

The FAI did not respond to a request for a comment.

