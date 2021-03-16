Harry Arter is latest Ireland injury concern as Forest comeback lasts just 23 minutes

Harry Arter is the latest injury concern for Stephen Kenny ahead of the World Cup double-header as he lasted just 23 minutes in his comeback game at Nottingham Forest.

Arter has missed the last 14 games for Forest due to a calf injury but manager Chris Hughton hoped that a run-out for their U-23 side could speed up his return to the first team squad.

But Arter was substituted just 23 minutes into the game against Crewe for the Forest's U-23s, who are managed by Andy Reid, and while the club said he was "withdrawn as a precaution following a knock" it's now impossible to see the 31-year-old being fit for international duty.

Arter last featured for the international side in the 1-0 loss at home to Finland in September. Midfielders James McCarthy and James McClean are facing major battles to be fit for the games against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar.

Online Editors