Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter is involved in a transfer tug-of-war featuring Aston Villa, Fulham and Stoke City, as he aims to secure a permanent move away from Bournemouth, Independent.ie understands.

Harry Arter close to move away from Bournemouth as he targets return to the Ireland squad

Arter returned to top form in the Premier League season during a season-long loan spell with Cardiff and now he is keen to secure his long-term future away from the club he has been with since 2010.

With Bournemouth keen to free-up space on their wage bill ahead of a summer that will see manager Eddie Howe looks to reshape his squad, Arter may be allowed to leave for a relatively modest transfer fee if he can find a new club.

The lucrative contract he signed with Bournemouth still has two years to run, but the club and the player are keen to seal a transfer that will suit all parties and get Arter playing on a regular basis once again next season.

While a move to link-up with his brother-in-law Scott Parker at Championship side Fulham would be attractive for Arter, he is also keen to explore the prospect of remaining in the Premier League by moving to newly promoted Aston Villa.

Stoke have also expressed a strong interest in the 29-year-old, with their manager Nathan Jones expected to be handed a sizeable transfer kitty this summer as the club plot a return to the Premier League.

It seems that there are no shortage of offers for Arter, who will be keen to ensure he is playing regular first team football at the start of next season as he eyes up a return to Mick McCarthy's Ireland squad after missing out on next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

