Hammer blow for Ireland ace Jessica Ziu as ACL injury confirmed

Ireland international Jessica Ziu faces a long spell on the sidelines after her club, West Ham, confirmed that she had suffered a cruciate injury.

Last week the former Shelbourne player sustained an injury while on duty for the Hammers, against London City Lionesses, and she was forced to withdraw from the squad for the World Cup playoff against Scotland on Tuesday.

But West Ham today confirmed that the injury was serious, though they were unable to set a date for her return.

“Jess sustained an injury in the second half of our match against London City Lionesses," West Ham’s Sports Therapist Jackson Bradley told the club’s website.

“It became apparent that the injury was a serious one because of the amount of pain that she was in. Jess was stretchered off and a subsequent scan revealed that she had sustained an ACL rupture injury. Jess is now seeing a specialist ahead of surgery, and we will then have a clearer picture around her timeline of recovery.”

Ziu (20) only joined the Hammers from Shels in March of this year. She made her WSL debut in the win over Everton on the opening day of the season and then played in defeats to Manchester United and Chelsea. Before the season started, Ziu admitted it was a dream for her to try her luck in the professional game across the water.

“It (full-time football) has been brilliant. It’s been my dream since I started playing. I finally got it and I don’t think I could be at a better club than West Ham. It felt like home from the first day there. They are so supportive of me. We’ve had quite a tough pre-season individually,” she said last month.