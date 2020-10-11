| 5.8°C Dublin

Had Kenny been working with McCarthy's team for last two years we’d have qualified

Eamonn Sweeney

&lsquo;It hurts to not be going to the Euros, not least because you sense this team would have done us proud&rsquo;. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Sky Sports did Irish football some service by engaging Mick McCarthy as a pundit on Thursday night. His every utterance provided an appalling vista of how Ireland would have performed in Bratislava had he remained in charge.

Doing an impression of Meg Ryan in a deli every time the team won a corner McCarthy insisted that "Ireland score when we get crosses in." As he listed off occasions when this happened on his watch the casual observer might have been forgiven for believing that the goals had rained in when he was in charge.

The truth is different. In the group stages only 12 of the 55 teams involved, almost all of them absolute minnows, scored fewer goals than Ireland. We scored the same amount as Luxembourg, half as many as Armenia and nine fewer than Albania.

