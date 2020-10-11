Had Kenny been working with McCarthy's team for last two years we’d have qualified

Sky Sports did Irish football some service by engaging Mick McCarthy as a pundit on Thursday night. His every utterance provided an appalling vista of how Ireland would have performed in Bratislava had he remained in charge.

Doing an impression of Meg Ryan in a deli every time the team won a corner McCarthy insisted that "Ireland score when we get crosses in." As he listed off occasions when this happened on his watch the casual observer might have been forgiven for believing that the goals had rained in when he was in charge.

The truth is different. In the group stages only 12 of the 55 teams involved, almost all of them absolute minnows, scored fewer goals than Ireland. We scored the same amount as Luxembourg, half as many as Armenia and nine fewer than Albania.

So what Mick should really have said was that during his reign, "Ireland only scored when we got crosses in." Most of the time, we hardly scored at all.

Ireland didn't score on Thursday either but we did play the kind of football which gave us a much better chance of scoring. The last time Ireland created that many chances away from home against serious opposition was when they played France in the World Cup play-off in Paris all of 11 years and three managers ago.

A serious change has taken place and the outstanding thing to emerge from Bratislava is that it's been embraced by the players. Kenny sceptics who've fantasised about the new manager "losing the dressing room" and being approached by grizzled old pros to say, "I'm sorry gaffer, I admire your idealism but we've got to live in the real world and play the same old way" will have to think again.

Even the new manager's most fervent supporters may have had their doubts about whether Ireland would continue to play in the new expansive way when faced with the pressure of a hugely significant match. But they did.

Even late on there was no reversion to type, no knocking it long or slinging it hopefully into the box. The players kept the faith. That represents a significant vote of confidence in a manager some suggested would struggle to win the respect of his charges.

In the space of just three games the players have already become much more proficient at meeting the demands of the new approach. The awkwardness in possession initially evident as they strove to adapt to a different style has largely vanished.

It's quite an achievement to fundamentally change a team to such an extent in just three games. And it raises the question of what might have been possible had Kenny been given charge of the team back in 2018. There was absolutely no risk at all in appointing him given that Ireland were going to be in the play-offs no matter what.

Instead McCarthy was allowed to waste two years. Had Stephen Kenny been working with this team for those two years, we'd have qualified.

Our failure to move a step closer on Thursday owed much to our lack of punch up front. But there were extraordinary extenuating circumstances this time. Our two most likely goalscorers, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, were both hors de combat for a reason no one could have foreseen. With Troy Parrott already out injured, Ireland were short of striking options to an extent which is unlikely to be repeated.

It's true that we lack a Robbie Keane figure these days, but even Robbie wouldn't have been able to do much either if he'd been sitting 30 centimetres too close to a Covid-19 case. The HSE are apparently the markers no striker can shake off.

It hurts to not be going to the Euros, not least because you sense this team would have done us proud on the big stage. But perhaps Thursday night should be seen as the Easter Rising stage of the revolution, a gallant defeat which points the way towards victories to come.

On another night the unfairly criticised Alan Browne might have had a hat-trick. Instead he was denied by an outstanding save from the home 'keeper, a header off the line and the woodwork. He also laid on the best chance of the night for Conor Hourihane, who snatched at the kind of chance he has on other occasions tucked away with ease for Aston Villa.

There was something enormously frustrating about those close shaves, but the skilful and incisive build-up to that missed Hourihane chance in particular did show that Ireland are capable of much more than they were allowed to show under previous managers.

Thursday night furnished a brief tantalising glimpse of the promised land. We'll get there in the end.