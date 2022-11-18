Gunner Martin Odegaard shows class on a night to forget for Ireland

Martin Odegaard of Norway in action against Alan Browne of Republic of Ireland in the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

FOR Norway it was no Haaland, no problem.

The Scandinavians shrugged off the loss of their one-man goal machine as another Premier League star led their assault in Dublin.

A swift delivery in either half from Arsenal man Martin Odegaard set up goals for Leo Ostigard and substitute Ohi Omoijuanfo, with just one reply from Alan Browne in between.

The 2-1 win ends Norway’s two-game losing streak, and leaves Ireland and Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers.

Once again his Republic side had lots of possession – Ireland were far superior on that front in the first half – but didn’t force its impact on the opposition when it was needed.

The Irish instead conceded two sloppy goals and still look like a side who will struggle to compete when France land in Lansdowne Road in March.

Kenny has a habit of talking up the strength of the opposition, from World Cup sides Serbia/Portugal to lower-ranked nations like Azerbaijan and Armenia, but Norway are at Ireland’s level – a limited side, but with a game-plan which they knew how to execute.

At half-time the stats were encouraging for Ireland, who had 62pc of the possession and had far more passes completed (292) than Norway (171). But Norway had more shape, more ideas and more structure in their play, while their ploy of targeting Matt Doherty as a weak link paid off.

In that first half, tasty passes from left-back Fredrik Andre Pedersen posed a threat more than once, while Odegaard’s runs from deep were always going to be dangerous.

And the off-colour boys in green were also creating their own problems. On 24 minutes Gavin Bazunu played the ball out to Josh Cullen but miscommunication meant Jorgen Larsen pounced on the error, though he should have done more with his effort. Ireland were never really exposed, though Mohamed Elyounoussi caused some panic with a good move and run into the box on 33 minutes, after a nice pass from Patrick Berg.

On 39 minutes, Nathan Collins did well to block an Elyounoussi cross, but that corner proved costly as Ostigard was able to shake off his marker, John Egan, and score his first international goal.

The second half was a different story for Ireland, who looked like a threat from the restart.

After periods of sustained pressure, ’keeper Orjan Nyland was forced into action at last, the ex-Bournemouth man relieved to see Egan put his effort wide on 49 minutes.

On 61 minutes, he saved a header from Callum O’Dowda, after a superb ball in from Cullen.

In the 68th minute, Ireland’s revival had its reward, a fine finish from Browne after O’Dowda’s cross was cleared by Ostigard.

Ireland have gained a habit of scoring fine goals under Kenny and this was a superb finish from Browne; he was calm as the ball came to him and took one touch to set up his shot before scoring.

When the game looked destined to be a draw, Norway used their bench to good effect. Kenny, meanwhile, gave his crucial, early nods to older players Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Chiedozie Ogbene with only five minutes for debutant Evan Ferguson and no game-time for Will Smallbone or Mark Sykes.

Norway’s sub Omoijuanfo marked his second cap with a goal, just after Ferguson had come on, finishing from close range after Ireland failed to deal with a ball in from Odegaard’s free which was needlessly conceded.

Norway can now recall Haaland for their game at home to Finland but Ireland don’t know where to look for ideas in Malta on Sunday.

There were no boos at the end, only relief that this game was over and just 90 minutes of international football left for Ireland in a year to forget.

IRELAND – Bazunu; O’Shea, Egan, Collins; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby (Hendrick 82), Browne (Ferguson 88), O’Dowda (Brady 74); Robinson, Obafemi (Ogbene 74).

NORWAY – Nyland; Pedersen (Ryerson 64), Strandberg, Ostigard, Bjorkan (Meling 64); Odegaard, Berg (Gregersen 93); Solbakken (Zachariassen 63), Thorsby (Brynhildsen 75), Elyounoussi; Larsen (Omoijuanfo 75).

REF – A Lindhout (Netherlands)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​