‘Gullit was class, he did stick out even as a kid’ – a spell in Holland was once a rite of passage for Irish players

John Delamere’s time included game against Ronald Koeman

With Greece boxed off on Thursday night, Ronald Koeman could put his mind to the next test, how to outwit a group of Irishmen.

It’s a task he has taken on before — and not always with success — as in the early days of his own playing career in his native Holland, Koeman often did battle with Irish talent. Footballers from Ireland have been rare in Holland in recent decades but in the 1980s, a stint in Holland was a rite of passage.

Even four decades on, Dubliner John Delamere remembers his one-season spell in the Dutch top division. “I played against Ronald once, he was with Groningen,” says Delamere, who lined out for PEC Zwolle in the 1981/82 season. “We beat them 3-2, I scored two and set up the third. I played against Ronald’s brother, Erwin, as well when he was at PSV, though they beat us.

“I’d be lying if I said today that Koeman was top class back then. I could see it in people I played against like Johnny Metgod, he was superb. But with Koeman, I didn’t see it then, what he became as a player.

“You could see he had a great left foot, he’d ping long balls with that left foot of his. He didn’t really man-mark you as a defender, he’d lay off and read the game, he was strong. He became a great player, though.

“I remember playing against Ruud Gullit when he was with Haarlem, his first club, he was still young. Gullit was class, I could see that in him from early on, he was electric, he did stick out even as a kid.”

​Delamere, who got his move to Holland from Limerick United through the contacts of the much-travelled Shels legend Eric Barber, was not the only Irishman in Dutch football at the time as fellow Dubliner Fran Hitchcock was also there for the 1981/82 season, with Cambuur.

Others followed a similar path in the latter half of the 1980s, notably Frank Stapleton’s ill-fated move to Ajax in 1987 and that same season, Shamrock Rovers hero Mick Byrne was with top-flight side Den Haag. A year earlier, ex-international Paul McGee was in the veteran phase of his career and for the 1986/87 season he answered the call from a newly-promoted FC Haarlem who needed the nous of an experienced striker to keep them up.

McGee also battled with the current Holland manager, as Koeman (and Gullit) both played for Guus Hiddink’s PSV side. “Ronald was a tough guy to play against, I tried my best against him but he did well against us that day, and his brother Erwin was a tough customer as well,” says McGee, now running a driving school in Galway.

He really was mixing with the elite. “It was the cream of football in Europe, [Dennis] Bergkamp went to Inter a few years later, the other boys like Gullit and Rijkaard went on to AC Milan and they all started winning European trophies.

“Johnny Metgod’s brother, Edward, was our goalkeeper so I met Johnny a lot. I got to know Gullit a bit, he was from Haarlem where my club was. Any time he came up to Haarlem from Eindhoven to visit his mum, he’d come and train with us.

“Gullit was the rising star then, all the greats were still in the Dutch league, Van Basten, Gullit, the Witschge brothers. We played our games on Saturdays, Ajax played on Sundays so I went to see Ajax most Sundays. They were brilliant to watch. I played in the game where Dennis Bergkamp made his debut for Ajax, they beat us 6-0.”

That generation of Gullit and Co were about to break through, but Delamere in 1981/82 faced some of the greats from the previous golden era for the Dutch, their 1970s heroes. “I did play against [Johan] Cruyff once but I don’t count that as it was only a friendly,” Delamere recalls.

“I played against Ernie Brandts, (he) played in the World Cup final for Holland. I scored against Hans Van Breukelen, I gave Wim van Hanegem a torrid time when we were away to Feyenoord. The bigger they were, the more I loved playing against them. Feyenoord were a top team, we drew at their place, a 5-5 draw. I scored one, I was taken down for two free kicks and we scored both.

“At home to them I wasn’t fit to start, we were 1-0 down and our fans were singing ‘We want Johnny’ so I came off the bench early on and scored. We beat them 2-1. For a small club like ours to beat Feyenoord, that was great, that win more or less kept us up.”

Delamere had a good season with Zwolle, scoring five goals in 18 games and he did wonder at the time if that form in one of Europe’s elite leagues merited an Ireland call-up, but his relationship with then manager Eoin Hand wasn’t good.

A financial crash and bust-up in public with the club owner meant Delamere had to leave PEC Zwolle. “My name was dirt,” he says.

Vitesse Arnhem tried to sign him but that fell through and Delamere’s top-level career was effectively over.

​McGee also only stayed in Holland for that one season as, at 33, it was hard to settle and he found that Dutch football was a young man’s game, but still loved his time there.

McGee played for Ireland against top nations like Argentina and Belgium but he’s fearful for what could happen today. “I look at the Irish squad and we have a great ’keeper, fantastic defenders, good forwards but we lack something major in midfield. Holland are not brilliant now, they have had ups and downs in the campaign and if Ireland had a strong midfield we could win, but I’d fear this will be won in midfield where Holland can do the business.”

Delamere is more upbeat. “We can get a draw, Holland are not what they were,” he says. “It’s hard for us, Thursday to Sunday is a quick turnaround, I’d worry about us in midfield. The Dutch will have too much for us, but we could get a draw. I was surprised when they brought Koeman back as he’d had his day, they conceded four against France so they are vulnerable.”