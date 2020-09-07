Greenwood and Foden sent home from England squad after breach of Covid-19 guidelines

Mason Greenwood received his first senior England cap against Iceland, but has reportedly broken quarantine regulations (Martin Rickett/PA)

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home from England duty after breaching the team's coronavirus guidelines.

Manager Gareth Southgate said on Monday that the Manchester City midfielder and the Manchester United forward would not be travelling from Iceland, where they made their senior England debuts on Saturday, to Denmark for Tuesday's Nations League match.

"Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble - we had to decide they couldn't have interaction with the rest of the team," Southgate said.

"Given the procedures we have to follow they will have to travel home separately."

Read More

Southgate added: "Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are still getting to the depths of all the information because this was only brought to my attention a couple of hours before training, so I'm still getting to grips with the detail.

"What is clear is there is a breach of the Covid-19 guidelines. The whole squad have really followed that to the letter. I'm not going into any more details until I'm aware of everything."

"We've spent a long time putting the guidelines in place, and the whole squad have followed that to the letter.

"We've had four tests in the period we've been together, our staff have done an incredible job of keeping it secure and tight, which was so important both to get the games played and also for the safety and security of our team and staff.

"So in that respect we have no alternative but to do what we are doing."

Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media outlet DV on Monday that the pair were visited by two local girls during the trip.

But Southgate insisted: "Nobody from outside our party has been into the areas of the hotel that we occupy."

Asked whether there is a question mark over whether the match in Copenhagen will still go ahead, Southgate said: "We are very clear that no other members of our party have been in contact with those two players.

"That's why they couldn't go to breakfast this morning or join us for training. We are very clear we have followed all the guidelines in that regard.

"It's a very serious situation and we have treated it that way and acted as quickly as we have been able to."

Manchester United said of Greenwood: “We are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.”

Foden’s club, Manchester City, have released a statement labelling their player’s actions “totally inappropriate” and calling his behaviour “well below the standard expected of a Manchester City player.”

Online Editors