Green shoots visible but more nous and stronger leadership essential if winless streak is to be turned around

Sharing a hotel with the Wicklow athlete meant that the Ireland side got to spend time with Katie Taylor before their London showdown with England.

They may have sought inspiration from that but Stephen Kenny’s side, albeit a team ravaged by injury and Covid-19, were unable to lay a glove on a far superior English outfit at Wembley, the Republic’s goal-free run of games without a win extending even further.

And while Kenny has a steadfast belief in the vision he has for the Irish team and Irish football, the manner in which his team were outplayed, outpassed, out-thought and simply brushed aside by an England team which had superior technique and game awareness has to be a concern.

This is even allowing for the fact that Kenny started the game minus half of his first-choice back four and lost a third, John Egan, to injury early on.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and England manager Gareth Southgate are pictured after the friendly match at Wembley Stadium, London

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and England manager Gareth Southgate are pictured after the friendly match at Wembley Stadium, London

Pre-match, the Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, who would miss the game with the recurrence of an existing injury, talked up the “Premier League class” of his squad and said the game was a chance for the Ireland players to prove they deserved to be on the stage.

It was another chastening night for the young players like Adam Idah and Dara O’Shea, while the senior players such as Shane Duffy and Jeff Hendrick failed to give the leadership needed.

Kenny insists it was the right thing to do, to take up the offer of this game instead of the ‘gimmie’ of a winnable home game against a minnow but whether more will come from the education process from this defeat, compared to a facile win over an Andorra, remains to be seen.

Possession is key for Kenny’s Ireland, but they were far too slack in possession last night and were hurt by a clinical England side who could have scored more than three.

Ireland had drawn on their last two visits to Wembley but with half an hour to play last night, the only question was the size of the margin England would win by and the fact that it took until 71 minutes for Ireland to register a shot on target spoke volumes.

There were some bright spots, Jayson Molumby an impressive force off the bench and it was a good run from midfield and pass from the Waterford native, in the 80th minute, which led to a decent effort from fellow sub Ronan Curtis.

More forceful play like that from Molumby and Ireland could turn a corner in terms of results, but the paucity of goals is a concern, while allowing for the class on offer to Kenny’s counterpart.

The odd thing, which Kenny and his staff will analyse in the time before Sunday’s test in Wales, is that Ireland, the away side, looked more like the home team for a spell in the opening stages of this contest.

England's Harry Maguire scores the opening goal against Ireland at Wembley Stadium, London

England's Harry Maguire scores the opening goal against Ireland at Wembley Stadium, London

The first ten minutes saw the Republic spray the ball around, looking composed and comfortable, the sort of game Kenny wants his side to play.

England had done nothing of note, bar an effort headed wide by Tyrone Mings, in the first few minutes and in the ninth minute Ireland came up with the move which Kenny will see as the foundation stone of the side he’s trying to build: a passing move on the right, a flick from Alan Browne, a good move and cross by Daryl Horgan and the in-rushing Callum O’Dowda was unfortunate not to make more of it.

The intelligence and quick feet which led to that move boded well but it was a false dawn as England just took control and remained in that position for the remainder of a bruising evening.

Ireland are criticised as a side who rely on set-piece goals from a centre-half to win games and yet that’s how England took the lead, Harry Maguire getting his head to a corner on 18 minutes to give England the lead, a disappointment to see Duffy beaten in the air by Maguire.

Duffy recovered to block a good chance from Dominic Calvert-Lewin on 26 minutes, the cross from Reece James, and a minute later it was Randolph who denied England, his save keeping out another Maguire effort.

On the half-hour mark it was 2-0 for the home side, more salt in the wound for Ireland as it was former underage cap Jack Grealish who created, his cross in collected and then finished off by Jadon Sancho, Hendrick’s block on Sancho too late to make a difference as Randolph’s goal was too exposed to the finish from the Dortmund player.

England retained their menace despite a series of second-half changes, a good effort from Calvert-Lewin which he should really have finished, and they made it 3-0 from the penalty spot on 54 minutes, no doubt about the referee’s decision to punish Christie for his foul on Buyako Saka and Calvert-Lewin stroked home.

With five subs on, in two bursts in the second half, Ireland were a different side in the last 20 minutes and they did have something of a swagger about them at times in the closing stages, efforts from Alan Browne and Ronan Curtis on target, at least, while in added time there was a Derry flair, Duffy with a header from James McClean’s cross, but Henderson’s goal was untroubled.

Goals are hard to come by, but are vital: one was enough to take North Macedonia to the Euros, goals were scarce in Belfast last night too.

There are green shoots to be seen in the side under Kenny, and players like Idah and Molumby are still learning, but more bite in midfield to go with the passing, more nous on the field, and stronger leadership from the likes of Hendrick and Hourihane will be essential if this winless streak is to be turned around.