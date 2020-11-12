| 11.7°C Dublin

Green shoots visible but more nous and stronger leadership essential if winless streak is to be turned around

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Ireland's Jeff Hendrick in action against England's Jack Grealish during the international friendly match at Wembley Stadium Expand

Getty Images

Sharing a hotel with the Wicklow athlete meant that the Ireland side got to spend time with Katie Taylor before their London showdown with England.

They may have sought inspiration from that but Stephen Kenny’s side, albeit a team ravaged by injury and Covid-19, were unable to lay a glove on a far superior English outfit at Wembley, the Republic’s goal-free run of games without a win extending even further.

And while Kenny has a steadfast belief in the vision he has for the Irish team and Irish football, the manner in which his team were outplayed, outpassed, out-thought and simply brushed aside by an England team which had superior technique and game awareness has to be a concern.

