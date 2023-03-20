Green scene: Evan Ferguson in flying form, John Egan is captain fantastic in Cup and Adam Idah ruled out

Evan Ferguson in action for Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will no doubt be pleased with the performance of the nation’s newest offensive talent.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson will come into Wednesday’s clash against Latvia full of confidence, after bagging a brace in a man-of-the-match display as his side defeated Grimsby Town to book a second FA Cup semi-final in five seasons.

The 18-year-old netted twice after the break as the Seagulls ran out 5-0 winners. They face Manchester United at Wembley next, while Ferguson will hope for a first Irish start this Wednesday.

“It’ll be good to be involved in my first qualifier. When you get called up for your country there’s no better feeling,” said Ferguson.

One striker Kenny will be without however is Adam Idah, who is ruled out of the double-header with a foot injury. Kenny had hoped for better news from his scan, after including the Corkman in his squad, but Norwich boss David Wagner confirmed Idah will be sidelined for “a few weeks”.

Elsewhere, John Egan captained Sheffield United to a first FA Cup semi-final since 2014, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-2. The Blades will face Manchester City in the next round.

In the Championship, Mark Sykes completed 90 minutes for Bristol City in their 2-0 defeat to Swansea yesterday.

In Saturday’s Premier League action, Wolves’ Nathan Collins failed to start for the eighth game in a row, but was introduced at the break in their 4-2 home defeat to Leeds.

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu helped his Southampton side bounce back from a midweek defeat, as a late James Ward-Prowse penalty earned a 3-3 draw and a crucial point at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Irish captain Seamus Coleman started in Everton’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea, while Burnley pair Josh Cullen and Michael Obafemi fell to a 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester City.

Jeff Hendrick completed 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-1 draw at Hull City, as did Stoke City’s Will Smallbone against Norwich, while James McClean netted his first League One goal since November as Wigan drew 1-1 against Watford.

World Cup runners-up France visit this day week as Euro 2024 qualification begins, but they will be without Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana, who has withdrawn after suffering a hamstring injury against Everton on Saturday.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Monaco’s Axel Disasi have been called up to replace Fofana, who joins N’Golo Kante, William Saliba and Paul Pogba on the injury list, with France facing the Netherlands three days before the trip to Lansdowne Road.