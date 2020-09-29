Next week's Euro 2020 play-off in Bratislava will be permitted to go ahead even though the Slovakian government are introducing a ban on all sporting activity this week in response to a rise in positive tests for Covid-19 there.

A recent spike has sparked concern in Bratislava, with reports that a state of emergency may be reintroduced today. Slovakia was recently removed from the Irish Government's Green List so Irish citizens are not allowed to travel there, though an exception is being made for a 45-strong travelling party from the FAI, including staff and players.

Stephen Kenny's side are due to play, behind closed doors, on Thursday of next week, in the semi-final of a Euro 2020 play-off where the winners play Bosnia or Northern Ireland. No fans or members of the Irish media will be allowed to attend the game.

An FAI spokesman said: "We are aware of this story and will discuss with our Slovakian counterparts and Uefa in the morning."

Last night Slovakia's prime minister Igor Matovic confirmed that all sporting and cultural events would be banned from this Thursday, unless all participants can provide evidence of a negative test for Covid that is less than 12 hours old.

That is expected to bring Slovakia's domestic leagues to a halt. However, Slovakia's premier has said the play-off can go ahead. "I assume that our footballers will be able to play their match against Ireland after they have tests," Matovic said last night.

