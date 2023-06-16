Live | 

Greece v Ireland: Nathan Collins pounces to draw Kenny’s men level in Athens

Nathan Collins of Republic of Ireland scores his side's first goal

Kostas Tsimikas of Greece in action against Will Smallbone of Ireland

Ireland players Nathan Collins, left, and Evan Ferguson walk the pitch

thumbnail: Nathan Collins of Republic of Ireland scores his side's first goal
thumbnail: Kostas Tsimikas of Greece in action against Will Smallbone of Ireland
thumbnail: Ireland players Nathan Collins, left, and Evan Ferguson walk the pitch
Dylan O'Connell