Greece v Ireland: Evan Ferguson leads line and Will Smallbone starts in Athens
Dylan O'Connell
Latest International Soccer
Live | Greece v Ireland: Evan Ferguson leads line and Will Smallbone starts in Athens
Breaking | Will Smallbone handed Ireland start as Evan Ferguson paired with Adam Idah for Greece clash
‘If Grealish managed to train...’ – Norway manager not worried by Erling Haaland’s treble celebrations
Uncapped Ireland pair Liam Scales and Jack Taylor miss out on 23-man squad to play Greece
Killian Phillips says Ireland’s U-21s are ready to face Ukraine in Austrian friendly
Stephen Kenny ready for ‘different approach’ in must-win clash against Greece
Daniel McDonnell: Significance of Greek test cannot be exaggerated
The Reds defender and the Sheffield United connection – meet the Greek stars looking to take down Ireland
Aidan Fitzmaurice: Athens is the perfect place for Stephen Kenny to finally deliver a statement away win
Watch: Daniel McDonnell predicts the Ireland XI to take on Greece
Top Stories
Japanese woman (85) makes her 39th trip to Ireland as she explores Sligo’s heritage and love of folktales
Live | Greece v Ireland: Evan Ferguson leads line and Will Smallbone starts in Athens
Nottingham attacks: former university student (31) charged with murder of two students and school caretaker
Irish people now the biggest users of cocaine in the EU, report states
Latest NewsMore
Leicester appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager on three-year deal
Almost 16,000 state job applicants informed of possible data breach
Sussexes advised to get ‘messaging right’ after lucrative Spotify deal ends
Live | Greece v Ireland: Evan Ferguson leads line and Will Smallbone starts in Athens
Breaking | Will Smallbone handed Ireland start as Evan Ferguson paired with Adam Idah for Greece clash
Leaving Cert: German higher level students asked about extension of drinking licence to 6am
Junior Cycle: Engineering paper topical with smart farming, a hybrid e-trike and renewable energy
Comedian and ex-doctor Adam Kay urges striking medics not to give up
Blondie star Debbie Harry on how technology has evolved performing for artists
Johnson uses first column to discuss weight-loss drug amid claims of rule breach