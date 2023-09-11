Greece eye up ‘final’ in Dublin against demoralised Irish side to maintain pressure on the Dutch

Daniel McDonnell and Aidan Fitzmaurice pick over Ireland's 2-0 defeat to France and look ahead to Sunday's crunch date with Holland

While Ireland cling desperately to the hope of making it to Euro 2024 via a Nations League play-off, the Republic’s next opponents, Greece, insist they will ignore the fact they are guaranteed a play-off to aim for a top-two finish in the group and have vowed to treat next month’s trip to Dublin like a final.

From the low of a 3-0 loss to the Netherlands last week, Greek confidence was revived on the back of Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing of Gibraltar, allowing Gus Poyet’s side to move six points ahead of Ireland and go level on points with the Netherlands, though the Dutch have a game in hand on Greece.

Poyet’s outfit have a tough run-in for the campaign, with an October double header away to Ireland and a crucial home date with Holland before they finish up at home to a French side who could well have the group already won by then.

Winning their last Nations League group means Greece are guaranteed a play-off place if they miss out on standard Euro qualification, but they plan to get the better of Holland and finish in the top two, with the immediate focus on that trip to Dublin.

"We are not thinking about this scenario yet," Greece midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas said after the 5-0 Gibraltar win when asked about their back-door route to the finals.

“We are focused on the qualifying matches and we want to exhaust all our chances to qualify until the end. There are definitely two big favorites in the group. We will fight with all our strength, and if we do not succeed, we will deal with the second chance that will be given to us through the Nations League.

“The away match against Ireland comes first, which is like a final for us. From then on, when the time comes to play the Netherlands and France, we will see what we can do and how to deal with them in order to succeed.”

The 5-0 defeat of Gibraltar was Greece’s biggest win in 18 years.