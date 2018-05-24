Graham Burke gets the nod as Martin O'Neill names seven uncapped players in Ireland squad to face France and USA

Independent.ie

SEAN Maguire will miss out on a bout of international duty as injury rules the Preston forward out of the Ireland squad for the international double header against France and the USA.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/international-soccer/graham-burke-gets-the-nod-as-martin-oneill-names-seven-uncapped-players-in-ireland-squad-to-face-france-and-usa-36942883.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36942882.ece/32f6e/AUTOCROP/h342/1471289.jpg