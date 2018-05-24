Graham Burke gets the nod as Martin O'Neill names seven uncapped players in Ireland squad to face France and USA
SEAN Maguire will miss out on a bout of international duty as injury rules the Preston forward out of the Ireland squad for the international double header against France and the USA.
Uncapped players Conor O'Malley (Peterborough), Shane Supple (Bohemians), Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Wililams (both Blackburn), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shaun Williams (Millwall) and Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) all make the cut, Martin O'Neill confirming his squad on Thursday afternoon.
John O'Shea will join the squad ahead of the home friendly with the USA. Maguire, Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Kieran O'Hara and Ciaran Clark are all out through injury.
Republic of Ireland squad Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Conor O'Malley, Shane Supple Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Darragh Lenihan, Declan Rice, John O'Shea, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham Midfielders: Callum O'Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, David Meyler, Eunan O'Kane, Alan Browne, Shaun Williams, James McClean, Daryl Horgan Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Graham Burke
