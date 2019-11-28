Government won't reinstate State funding to FAI 'in the near future'

The government have confirmed that state funding to the FAI will not be reinstated "in the near future".

However Shane Ross, Minister for Sport says he has been "working closely with Sport Ireland to create alternative mechanisms to deliver much needed support for deserving sports clubs and teams around the country" which could see the FAI sidelined in any bid to access state funds.

"The Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport, Shane Ross TD, today confirmed that on foot of the findings of the KOSI report, received this week, the Government will not be in a position to reinstate State funding to the FAI in the near future," said a statement issued by his department.

In the statement, Ross added: "More immediately, in tandem with Sport Ireland, we are finalising a proposal to fund the Women's National team and players via a trusted independent third party. This proposal, which was approved in principle by the board of Sport Ireland last month, will be concluded and agreed in the coming days."

Earlier this week, Ross received a report into the FAI's financial affairs from KOSI, commissioned by Sport Ireland but he has held off on publication of the report and has referred it to An Garda Síochána.

Online Editors