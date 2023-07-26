‘Go forward and have the guts to do it’ – Vera Pauw urges Ireland on ahead of Canada clash

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has said it is all about guts if her side are to continue their quest for last 16 glory when they take on the Olympic champions Canada in Perth today.

And, with Louise Quinn and Heather Payne set to overcome the pain barrier to face their Group B rivals, striker Kyra Carusa has vowed that her side will not hesitate to strike at the right moment after missing good chances to eke out a famous draw against Australia last week.

“Go forward and have the guts to do it,” Pauw urged her side.

“Have the guts to lose the ball, have the guts to fail. If you don’t have the guts to lose the ball, you will never get there because you always choose safety and we don’t want you to choose for safety, we want you to choose to conquer the half of the opponent.”

Ireland will be backed by a hearty support of travelling fans and ex-pats, with Carusa promising to make sure her side don’t leave another result behind them after last week’s agonising near miss.

“You only have a split second to make decisions, but the thing that sticks with me the most is that Vera has really encouraged us to be free and to make those daring decisions.

“To be brave enough to fail, have courage in that, and that is something that really sticks in my head, especially after watching the last game and kind of seeing those few moments – or watching other games at this World Cup.

“You’re kind of seeing those few moments where players or teams have the courage to fail or are brave enough to make something happen.

“That’s a really positive thing and it’s encouraging to see that amongst us because we are a team that can do that, we thrive on that and we are an incredibly brave team.

“I mean you watch us play all the time, we’re fearless and we can’t lose that at this stage.”

Quinn was passed fit in an FAI statement but at her official press conference, Pauw expressed doubts about her centre-back, although she began a training session confidently before cameras were excluded.

Payne’s strapping on the right thigh was not elaborate although she did receive attention from medics during the first 15 minutes of the session, and did not immediately join the football segment.

Canada are preparing to drop veteran 190-goal Chrissie Sinclair but they will welcome back Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th July