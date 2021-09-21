Girls in Green end losing streak as Quinn heads home to see off Australia

The not-so magnificent seven has been put to bed as Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland side finally ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 defeat of Australia to inject some confidence ahead of testing times in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

And while a crowd of 3,814 at Tallaght Stadium watched as old stagers like Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn combined to secure the winner in an enthralling game, they also got to witness the start of what could be a very promising international career for Lucy Quinn, with relative newcomer Niamh Farrelly also comfortable on the big stage.

Patience had been tested by that long losing streak but Pauw's side managed a win in a match where four goals came with some sort of deflection and four of them packed into a breathtaking first half.

Lucy Quinn, who only recently received her Irish passport, was a notable recruit to the cause and she made her mark as early as the third minute. She fancied her chances from a free kick and her effort took a touch off Australian keeper Mackenzie Arnold, took another touch off the post and crept over the line – an own goal by Arnold but where debutant Quinn played a big role.

The goalkeeper's position was in the spotlight again on 15 minutes when the away side levelled. Mary Fowler, daughter of a Dubliner whose brother has played at underage level for the Republic, struck a shot at goal and Ireland keeper Courtney Brosnan will not want to see the replay as the ball crept through her hands and over the line.

Ireland almost went in front on 21 minutes when Matildas defender Alanna Kennedy headed a cross by Aine O'Gorman off her own crossbar, a relief for her side to escape without the punishment of a goal.

The home side did score again two minutes later via another deflection as an effort by Denise O'Sullivan took a touch off a defender and beat Arnold, a nice moment for O'Sullivan to mark her 85th cap. Brosnan pulled off a save to deny Emily Gielnik while Ireland needed two blocks from Savanna McCarthy to prevent the Aussies from scoring again.

But score again they did on the stroke of half time, Fowler's shot deflected by McCarthy past Brosnan.

Ireland were in front again early in the second half, when McCabe floated in one of her trademark corner kicks and Louise Quinn was free to head home. Next up for Ireland is an October double header at home to Sweden and away to Finland.