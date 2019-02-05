Gibraltar halt online ticket sale in attempt to thwart Irish fans

GIBRALTAR have stopped the online sale of tickets for their home Euro 2020 qualifier against Ireland next month to prevent Irish supporters from getting tickets set aside for their own fans.

UEFA have allowed Gibraltar host the Ireland match in their 2,300-capacity Victoria Stadium, despite concerns over the ground’s ability to accommodate a big event.

Gibraltar have already promised 900 tickets to away fans but more intend to travel from here for Mick McCarthy’s competitive return as Ireland boss.

The GFA put match tickets on sale yesterday but amid concerns Irish fans would attempt to buy them, online sales were withdrawn and home fans – some of who queued for three hours – could only buy them in person in Gibraltar.

“Had we allowed the sale of tickets to be affected online, there was a real risk that these would be purchased by Irish supporters who missed out on the away section allocation,” the GFA said.

“To protect the interests of the local supporter, and to ensure that as many Gibraltarians as possible had the chance to purchase a ticket, we took the cautious method of removing the online system and selling them from our official shop in Irish Town, and requesting documentation of residence in Gibraltar.”

Online Editors