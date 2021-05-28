Getafe's John Joe Patrick Finn withdraws from Ireland squad to concentrate on exams

GETAFE prospect John Joe Patrick Finn will have to wait for his first involvement with the Republic of Ireland after he withdrew from a training camp in Spain with the U-21s this week to focus on his university exams.

The 17-year-old, who played La Liga football with Getafe this season, declared for Ireland after talks with the FAI and was due to link up with the squad in Marbella ahead of three friendly games, but manager Jim Crawford has revealed that Finn has been ruled out though he remains committed to Ireland.

"I had a very positive conversation with John Joe and from that discussion it was clear the appropriate thing to do was to allow him to put his full focus into his upcoming exams. He was very excited by the call-up and is looking forward to being involved in the Irish set-up in the near future," says Crawford.

Sheffield Wednesday man Ciaran Brennan has also pulled out due to illness. Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg) and Watford's Bosun Lawal have been drafted in, while home-based players Brian Maher, Dawson Devoy, Andy Lyons and Colm Whelan will join the squad after the weekend's games in the League of Ireland.