Germany dealt double blow with Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka to miss Hungary and England clashes

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - APRIL 06: Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern München looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final leg one match between Villarreal CF and Bayern München at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 06, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss their Nations League matches against Hungary and England in the coming days after testing positive for Covid-19, the team said on Wednesday.

Both players would be leaving the team hotel later in the day, team spokesperson Franziska Wuelle told a news conference.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann had been called up to replace Neuer while there would be more call-ups later on Wednesday, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

The absence of the influential Neuer and midfield regular Goretzka, who boast 157 senior international caps between them, will come as a significant blow to Germany boss Hansi Flick, whose side host Group A3 leaders Hungary in Leipzig on Friday night.

That match is followed by a trip to Wembley to face England on Monday evening - the last fixture for both nations before they name their respective squads for the inaugural winter World Cup in Qatar in November.

Germany are unbeaten in their 13 matches since former Bayern boss Flick succeeded the long-serving Joachim Low after Euro 2020, where they were ousted by England in the last-16, though Hungary currently top the Nations League group by a solitary point after their stunning 4-0 rout of Gareth Southgate’s men at Molineux in June.

In their initial meeting with England in Munich earlier that month, Harry Kane fired his 50th international goal past Neuer from the penalty spot after a late foul on the Three Lions skipper by Nico Schlotterbeck, cancelling out Jonas Hofmann’s deflected opener at the Allianz Arena.