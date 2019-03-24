Nico Schulz scored a last minute winner to kick-start Joachim Low's Germany revolution with a dramatic 3-2 win over Holland in Amsterdam.

Germany 'crisis' comes to an abrupt halt as they beat in-form Holland in an Amsterdam thriller

In their opening match of Euro 2020 qualification, the new-look Germans looked to have blown a 2-0 lead before Hoffenheim's Schulz struck at the end.

Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry seemed to vindicate Low's overhaul before second-half strikes from Matthijs de Ligyt and Memphis Depay dragged the hosts back level.

And there was more late drama in Group C as Josh Magennis grabbed an 87th winner to nudge Northern Ireland past Estonia with a 2-1 win in Belfast, after Jonny Evans' opener for the hosts on the half hour had been cancelled out three minutes later by Igor Stasevich.

Early goals from Chelsea pair Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi gave Belgium a comfortable 2-0 win in Cyprus in Group I.

Kazakhstan were brought back down to earth after their 3-0 win over Scotland as they were thumped 4-0 by Russia in Astana, Denis Cheryshev grabbing a first half double.

Scotland rebounded with a win but made hard work of a 2-0 triumph in San Marino with goals from Kenny McLean and Johnny Russell.

World Cup finalists Croatia suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Hungary in their second match in Group E.

The visitors, who had struggled past Azerbaijan on Thursday, grabbed a 13th minute lead through Ante Rebic.

But Hungary hit back to equalise through Adam Szalai just past the half-hour mark and Mate Patkai scored the winner with 14 minutes remaining.

Also in Group E, Daniel James scored the winner on his first competitive start as Wales opened their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Cardiff.

The Swansea winger fired home in the fifth minute and proved enough for the 2016 semi-finalists.

In Group G, late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Kamil Glik saw Poland to a 2-0 win over Latvia, Eran Zahavi hit a hat-trick in Israel's 4-2 win over Austria, and Slovenia and Macedonia drew 1-1.

Online Editors