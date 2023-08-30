German move latest step for wanderer Ryan Johansson as Ireland U21 cap signs for Freiburg

The 22-year-old midfielder, who played at U16 level for Luxembourg and was also eligible for Sweden before he forced through a FIFA rule to declare for Ireland though the parentage rule in 2021 as his mother is Irish, has played club football in his native Luxembourg, Germany, Holland and Spain but despite an early start in the game has played only a handful of senior games at club level.

Sevilla signed him from Bayern Munich’s academy in 2020 on a six-year deal but he was unable to force his way into the first team squad and he played for their B team as well as being loaned out to a Dutch second-tier side.

Sevilla have now ended his time there and Freiburg signed him today. He will join their U23 squad who play in the German third tier as he aims to work his way into the first team squad.

At the time of his 2021 move into the Ireland fold, Johansson said his aim was “to play in the European Championships and the World Cup. I think anything is possible with the talent coming through with Ireland right now” but his international career went no further than two competitive sub appearances for the U21s.

