German Foreign Office troll England with Ray Houghton picture to celebrate Euro 2024 announcement
Who put the ball in the English net? The German Foreign Office certainly know the answer to that one.
Germany won the right to stage the 2024 European Championship, beating Turkey in a vote by UEFA's executive committee in Nyon, last week.
Three-time winners of the competition, Germany hosted the event in 1988 and have also staged the 1974 and 2006 World Cups. And who can ever forget 88 and Stuttgart?
Ireland fans don't and neither do the German Foreign Office.
Good news for Germany: we will host #EURO2024! Good news for #Ireland: #Stuttgart will be one of the 10 venues 😉 ☘️ ⚽#COYBIG #Germany2024@FAIreland @rayhoughton8 @dfatirl @irlembberlin pic.twitter.com/1bv96mkdg4— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) September 27, 2018
Following the announcement on Friday, the official German Foreign Office Twitter account tweeted a picture of Razor heading the ball home with the words: "Good news for Germany: we will host #EURO2024! Good news for #Ireland: #Stuttgart will be one of the 10 venues ☘️ ⚽."
As expected, the tweet drew lots of reaction from Ireland fans.
