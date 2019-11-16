'Gerard Houllier skipped past our bus doing a s****y little dance.. I never liked him since then'

10 years on from the infamous incident in extra time that led to William Gallas scoring to make it 1-1 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate to France, Dunne has lifted the lid on events from that night in Paris.

Dunne joined Independent News and Media's Dan McDonnell, David Kelly and Aidan Fitzmaurice for a special podcast to look back at the handball that created headlines all over the world.

"Do you know what I remember afterwards is Gerard Houllier skipping past our bus and doing a shitty little dance," said Dunne.

"I remember that. And obviously he is French but he was part of UEFA at the time and he was happy."

Dunne went on to play for Houllier when the Frenchman took over at Aston Villa a year later.

"I fell out with him a few times," added Dunne about their relationship.

"I never liked him. I never liked him since then because of that and he is the one person that I never liked because of it, because he is the one person who sort of tried to rub it in our face.

"The players didn't. No-one else did."

Dunne recalled one incident where the Henry handball was brought up.

"I got into trouble at Aston Villa and he (Houllier) called us for a meeting. Me and James Collins, and he called us into the meeting and before we went in James Collins said 'whatever happens, don't react to him'.

"I was like 'alright, grand, grand'. He started talking and he said 'I don't know if you don't like me because I am French or because of Thierry Henry's handball'.

"And before I could even do anything, James Collins was over the table going 'shut up yopu f*****g a*****e'.

"Even for him it was still in his head."

