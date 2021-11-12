| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Genius takes night off as Ireland make their point

David Kelly

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lies on the pitch in the penalty box after clashing with Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty at the Aviva Stadiium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lies on the pitch in the penalty box after clashing with Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty at the Aviva Stadiium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lies on the pitch in the penalty box after clashing with Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty at the Aviva Stadiium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lies on the pitch in the penalty box after clashing with Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty at the Aviva Stadiium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Everyone waits always for Cristiano Ronaldo, his old defensive team-mate Ricardo Carvalho once said.

It was probably on the occasion of one, perhaps maybe two or three, of the eye-watering 115 goals in 182 internationals he has devoured for his country.

Most Watched

Privacy