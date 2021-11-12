Genius takes night off as Ireland make their point

Everyone waits always for Cristiano Ronaldo, his old defensive team-mate Ricardo Carvalho once said.

It was probably on the occasion of one, perhaps maybe two or three, of the eye-watering 115 goals in 182 internationals he has devoured for his country.

The little girl who ran on to the field at the end had waited, too. Unlike the youth violently tumbled to the turf earlier on, she reached the great one unmolested.

And as he removed his jersey and revealed the most famous torso in sport, the crowd cheered him for the first time. The little girl escaped with her gift; Ronaldo had threatened to seize Ireland’s prized point with the final kick of the game.

Of all the multitudes of opinions formed about Ronaldo, all must be punctuated by this extraordinary figure for, after all in this sport, there is no more profound way to end a debate than by scoring a goal.

Ronaldo scores them by the gold-plated bucket-load; more, in fact, in the last decade than that by the Irish.

This was a rare night when the famed eloquence deserted him. He may have been the star but Ireland had the heroes.

Earlier, necklacing the warren of thoroughfares surrounding the stadium which has seen rather more elaborate plastic surgery than the great man since his last visit here, they had also waited.

The streets crunch with fallen leaves beneath one’s feet, reminding one that for Ronaldo there never seems to be an autumn at all; it is as if he occupies the perpetual promise of an eternal spring.

Rarely has a less successful Irish international side experienced the thrall of such a sell-out crowd; the sellers of the hats, scarves or headbands report brisk sales in all manner of Ronaldo-inspired paraphernalia.

And once inside, they wait, once more.

Ronaldo is booed a la the pantomime villain as he warms up; a golden earring dangling from his left ear as he begins his ritual in solitude.

It would be churlish to point out that not all those who bought tickets, and the 51,000 or more who would have done so had twice the capacity been available, are merely here to witness Portugal’s CR7. Ireland’s version, Callum Robinson, is cajoling a sense of communion with the Irish public, too.

It was important that Ireland established their front-footed intent from the opening whistle. In other words, they could not afford to wait.

Shane Duffy smudges the initialled ink print on his right boot with a cheeky chop early on; the white-shirted captain, momentarily dumped without ceremony upon world football’s most expensive backside, then skips away gingerly.

He decides to forage in calmer waters, slaloming through three green shirts only for his Irish counterpart, Séamus Coleman, to recover the mounting peril with a superb tackle.

In the modern parlance, he is at once a nine, a false nine, a 7 – and 11 – almost as if he is requiring the game to be played for him rather than the other way around.

Ronaldo waiting for Ronaldo. At one stage, he is through on goal with nobody around him, for good reason. He was some 10 yards offside.

Another terrific Coleman block prevents a diffidently struck shot heading for goal; Killybegs’ finest then hauls him to the turf as he might have done when he was a Donegal GAA back.

Duffy and Doherty slam into him as if they were black belts; first, Duffy leveraging a clearing header by doing what so many of Ronaldo’s rivals would love the chance to do, by grabbing him by the throat.

Then, Doherty caroms into him with a running jump, his knee kneading him; he flails on the turf, destroying priceless amounts of hair gel and by submerging his head in the dewy grass.

For much of the piece, it is Ireland’s CR7 who is the more vital, vivid presence; testing Rui Patricio just as Ronaldo emerged from his temporary watery grave to discover that a referee called Jesus had not granted God a penalty.

Marooned in an ordinary world, a free-kick presents the chance to escape it; a glittering lightshow of smartphone cameras braced for a 55th minute goal as he seeks to strike Ireland dead.

Instead he strikes Duffy’s head.

A rare passing pattern culminates in a beautiful cross from Andre Silva and Ronaldo soars above Jeff Hendrick but his header flicks wide.

For the second time in a matter of weeks, a youthful pitch invader races on to occupy the same breathing space as his hero; the stewards haul him to the ground with maximum force.

They, and Ronaldo, were relieved James McClean had not yet arrived.

Ronaldo goes close with a curving, heart-stopping shot as Portugal unfurl a bench whose worth would clear the FAI debt at a stroke.

As the clock strikes 90, Ireland are more likely to win, as they were in Faro.

Ronaldo has one last chance. And we wait. Except this time, nothing happens.

Genius had taken the night off.