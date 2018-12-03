Generous Ireland star James McClean pays for hotel accommodation for six homeless people in Derry

Ireland international James McClean has paid for six homeless people to stay in a Derry hotel.

The Derry native has often given money to charitable causes in the past, with the 29-year-old covering the costs for food and a number of nights accommodation for a group of homeless people in his native county.

McClean's sister, Mary-Jane, shared the news on social media and paid tribute to her brother for his generosity.

"My brother has huge heart," she wrote.

McClean has previously donated money to, among other things, help pay the funeral costs of a young boy, towards surgery for a Derry teenager and for a hand bike for a young girl with Spina Bifida.

The Ireland star made his breakthrough with Derry City, making his senior debut for the club in 2008, and causes in his home city remain close to his heart.

