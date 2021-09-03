Gavin Bazunu urges fans to believe in Irish potential

Gavin Bazunu has urged Ireland fans to believe in the potential of Stephen Kenny’s dressing room as they look to bounce back from their heartbreaking defeat in Portugal.

Bazunu was on course to make headlines around the world by keeping out Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-half penalty with the striker looking to break the international goals record.

But the Manchester United star had the last laugh, turning defeat into victory by steering two headers beyond Bazunu in a dramatic finale.

Ronaldo congratulated Bazunu afterwards, yet it provided little consolation for the Manchester City player who is starring on loan at Portsmouth and has now established himself as Ireland’s No 1.

The teenager said the dressing room was naturally downbeat in the aftermath of the final whistle, yet he is sure the group will see the positives as they look to pick themselves up for tomorrow’s clash with Azerbaijan and Tuesday’s visit of Serbia.

On Thursday morning, the FAI were still informing fans of ticket opportunities for the Azerbaijan game, a reflection of the inability to sell all 25,000 tickets. Bazunu is hopeful that the Portugal match has sent out a message.

“I would say there is a lot of young players in the squad, a lot of new names, a lot of people making their debuts,” he said, when asked if there was anything he would say to the supporters.

“I think you just have to have faith in us. You see the way we have played today against one of the best oppositions in the world. We were on the defensive a lot but I think we showed we could cause them a lot of problems, we had a lot of chances in the games ourselves. So just to stick with us and have faith we are doing the right things.

“There’s nothing we can do about this result now, we can only look to the next two games in front of the home fans. We have to work as hard as we can to get six points because that’s all we can control.”

Bazunu explained he had been studying Ronaldo’s penalties in the run-up with the help of new goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely. The research paid off. Bazunu was a spot-kick expert in his youth and, in his early teens, kept goal in a half-time penalty shootout at his old club Shamrock Rovers as part of a competition where fans tried to find a way past him.

In 2018, at the age of 16, he announced himself at League of Ireland level with a spot kick save for Rovers against Cork City at a packed Turner’s Cross with Kieran Sadlier denied. Keeping out a Ronaldo effort has brought his status up a notch.

“Whenever I come into a game, I try to research the penalty takers and make my decision. That was my feeling he’d go that side depending on his run-up but I stuck to my gut and was happy to make the save,” continued Bazunu, who acknowledged his error in a stray pass to Jeff Hendrick that led to the punishment.

“It was definitely my fault. As soon as it was given, I had to forget about it.”