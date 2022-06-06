Gavin Bazunu will miss the rest of Ireland's games in the Nations League this month as the Manchester City man has been forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.

Uncapped Bohemians man James Talbot has been called up to replace Bazunu, who missed last week's 1-0 loss in Armenia with a back injury, where Caoimhin Kelleher got the nod to play.

But ahead of training at FAI HQ today, the association confirmed that Bazunu would play no part in the games against Ukraine and Scotland (both home) and Ukraine (away).

On the eve of the game in Armenia, Stephen Kenny confirmed that Bazunu had "hurt his back" but expected him to be fit, although Bazunu was not able to play.

Talbot's call-up means there will be a blank weekend in the League of Ireland Premier Division this week, when the league was due to resume after the mid-season break.

The Finn Harps-Bohemians game for next Friday was the only match left on the schedule with other games postponed due to international call-ups but with Talbot now in the Ireland squad Bohs, who already had Dawson Devoy on U21 duty, can request to have the Harps game called off.