Gavin Bazunu to make Ireland senior debut in World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg

Teenager Gavin Bazunu will make his senior Ireland debut in this evening's World Cup 2022 qualifier against Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium.

The 19-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper, currently on loan at League One side Rochdale, replaces Mark Travers in goal for the must-win game and becomes the youngest goalkeeper to play at senior level for Ireland.

Bazunu who moved to City from Shamrock Rovers as a 16-year-old will beat the previous record set by Shay Given, who made his debut in 1996 against Russia at the age of 19 years and 11 months.

Bazunu, meanwhile only turned 19 last month in a remarkable rise to prominence for the young Dubliner.

Derby County starlet Jason Knight also comes into the team for his third cap with James Collins starting up front.

Ireland team (v Luxembourg): Bazunu; Coleman, Stevens, Clark, O'Shea; Knight, Doherty, Browne, Cullen; Collins, Robinson. Subs: Travers, O'Hara, Duffy, Brady, McClean, Hendrick, Horgan, Molumby, Long, Parrott, Christie, Lenihan.

Teenage striker Troy Parrott remains on the bench alongside experienced internationals Shane Duffy, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and James McClean.

