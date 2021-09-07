Gavin Bazunu masterclass saves Ireland as late own goal snatches point against Serbia

The same, only different.

On an evening where defeat looked inevitable for long spells, Stephen Kenny’s side came back off the ropes with the help of an overdue rub of the green.

The 1-1 draw was secured by an outrageous piece of good fortune, but then Kenny is judged by the score on the board and if bad luck has dogged him throughout this campaign, the happier variety was definitely present this time around.

After staying in the game with the help of the inspired Gavin Bazunu and the composure of Andrew Omobamidele on his first start, a hopeful cross into the box with three minutes remaining culminated in a Serbian tragicomedy as their first half goal-scorer Sergej Milinkovic-Savic attempted a rash clearance across his own area under pressure that rebounded off Nikola Milenkovic and into the Irish net.

Celebrations were laced with a dash of disbelief, and the volume went up a notch as Omobamidele almost stole victory with an audacious 25 yarder at the death, which followed a passage of play which seemed to change the temperature within the stadium.

It completed a challenging week for the manager with a return of two points from a possible nine bringing down the curtain on any lingering hopes of forcing a way back into the World Cup picture.

But there was hope contained within the finale, borne out of the feeling that the outstanding performers are young and can take something from this, and a gleeful ending to an Irish game as opposed to despair.

Kenny is still searching for a first home win in Dublin, and will hope that next month's friendly with Qatar delivers it.

The attendance for that fixture, which comes three days after the away qualifier in Azerbaijan, will be scrutinised closely in the context of his bigger picture but there are selling points now even if the lingering concern is that they are more effective at keeping the ball out.

In many respects, the Irish strategy here was about staying in the game with the hope of reward later on. Kenny made four changes, most tellingly with strikers Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott making way for midfielders Jamie McGrath and Alan Browne.

Ireland were effectively employing a more conservative version of the same system with Browne and McGrath tasked with plugging gaps that appeared on Saturday. Jeff Hendrick came back in for Jayson Molumby, while the injured Seamus Coleman was replaced by Norwich teenager Omobamidele, a massive night in the development of the 19-year-old.

It became apparent from the outset that the hosts were prepared to cede possession for periods, with the express intention of then bursting out with purpose when the opportunity presented itself.

Kenny's side started gingerly, with an error from Shane Duffy in possession gifting Dusan Vlahovic an opportunity with Gavin Bazunu alert to block.

From the outset, the teenage keeper was impressive with his command of the game and distribution. Irish supporters have really taken to the Shamrock Rovers product, but they were seeing an awful lot of him. Omobamidele, another teenager, was impressive too, cutting off one Serbian passing move with assertiveness.

After the sluggish start, Ireland did manage to play the ball out with composure on a handful of occasions, fashioning half chances with the busy Jeff Hendrick firing wide from the best of them, with McGrath ruthlessly taken out on another occasion after picking the pocket.

But ultimately, the bigger issue was that the Serbian attackers were much more assured and incisive in their play, and Ireland looked fearful of that in trying to stay compact defensively, especially with Dusan Tadic's unpredictable movement a menace. With Browne and McGrath tucking back in, Adam Idah was isolated.

It was an approach that required a rock-solid defensive approach and the frustration, from the Irish perspective, is that the breakthrough goal from a corner.

Serbia forced five of them before the interval compared to Ireland's zero and they made it pay when the otherwise impressive Hendrick wasn't wise to a clever near-post run from Milinkovic-Savic, with the Lazio player's header packing too much of a punch for Bazunu.

That was enough for an interval advantage, with Ireland never really threatening Predrag Rajkovic. James McClean did put in one delivery that wasn't attacked with purpose, while Matt Doherty was involved in the better passages on the right, yet Serbia always seemed to have the situation in hand despite their modest defensive record.

And it was more of the same from the restart, with Ireland initially trying to play more aggressively without getting much change. Bazunu continued to be the standout Irish performer, denying Mitrovic with the pick of a string of saves.

Kenny’s introduction of Callum Robinson and later Daryl Horgan for Browne and McGrath meant that space was going to open up at the other end and it was last ditch stuff on more than occasion, with McClean coming to rescue when sub Nemanja Radonjic did skip past the goalkeeper.

While the crowd were enjoying the spirited defending, there were signs of frustration evident with the lack of real penetration. Hendrick wasn’t able to maintain his earlier levels and Kenny made all five subs to freshen the legs with Idah running himself in the ground.

Conor Hourihane and James Collins were summoned for the conclusion, with Jayson Molumby an earlier arrival and the fans played their part to try and will the ball towards the final third. Serbia withdrew Tadic in a rare step backwards from Dragan Stojkovic. In Belgrade, they might be pouring over that one, for it preceded the calamitous end that might dash their hopes of automatic qualification.

This result officially ended Ireland’s hopes of a Qatari winter. Yet at full time, it felt as though something had been salvaged.