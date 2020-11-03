Gary Owens finishes up FAI duties as Jonathan Hill begins tenure as CEO

Gary Owens has finished up as interim CEO of the FAI. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Outgoing interim FAI CEO Gary Owens has said his goodbyes to Abbotstown staff but confirmed that he will be helping new CEO Jonathan Hill in the background for the remainder of this year.

Owens has handed over the reins to Hill, who started work on November 1, although Covid complications have made for an unusual start for the Englishman.

In a mail to FAI employees today, Owens effectively signed off from FAI duties but said he would be on call to Hill in terms of the next step for an internal 'reform plan' that has been implemented in recent months - in addition to helping with any outstanding legacy issues.

There is unhappiness around staff restructuring, which saw a number of employees having to apply for their jobs again.

Owens has admitted that some people who missed out on specific roles were unhappy and irate discussions took place last week with a number of development officers aggrieved by how the process has played out.

Hill will encounter some of these issues as he settles into his new role.

In his missive, Owens, who was once viewed as a strong candidate to become the permanent CEO but withdrew from the race in September, said that the 'experience and enthusiasm' of Hill would be an asset to the FAI.

"I have really enjoyed working with the FAI and will always look back with very fond memories," he said.

"Together I believe we achieved a significant amount in very difficult circumstances. I would like to thank you for your personal contribution and acknowledge the significant hours put in by so many staff this year. The effort was really worthwhile and you will see the benefits of it coming through in the exciting years ahead.

"Jonathan and I have agreed that I will continue to work in the background supporting him on finalising our 'reform plan' and deal with legacy issues up until the end of the year."

Owens expressed regret that Covid-19 had prevented him from allowing to physically meet a large number of the workforce. He also thanked his deputy Niall Quinn for joining him on his journey. Both Owens and Quinn came under fire at various stages and this was viewed in some quarters as damaging for the former's prospects of landing the CEO gig.



The attempt to resume the League of Ireland proved contentious, while his Visionary Group association with Quinn and FAI independent chair Roy Barrett was also flagged as an issue.

Online Editors