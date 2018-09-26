England manager Gareth Southgate is closing in on a new and improved four-year deal.

England manager Gareth Southgate is closing in on a new and improved four-year deal.

Gareth Southgate set to sign new England deal to run up to 2022 World Cup

Having been parachuted into the hot seat following Sam Alladryce's ignominious exit in September 2016, the Under-21s manager did enough to earn a permanent contract running until Euro 2020.

Southgate has surpassed expectations since taking the reins permanently, with England's memorable run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia increasing the clamour for him to lead the national team for years to come.

The former defender was coy on the matter during this month's international break, but a deal until Qatar 2022 will go in front of the Football Association's board on Thursday.

Few would expect the extension for Southgate not to get the green light at a meeting where the potential sale of Wembley to Fulham owner Shahid Khan is likely dominate the agenda.

Press Association