Gareth Southgate names three former Ireland underage caps in England squad for Wembley clash

England boss Gareth Southgate has named former Ireland underage caps Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Michael Keane in his squad for a clash with the Republic of Ireland at Wembley next week.

England play Ireland ahead of Nations League games against Iceland and Belgium and while Keane and Rice were expected to get a call, Grealish has also kept his place in a strong squad named today by Southgate.

Keane was capped at U-17 level by Ireland before a switch to England while Rice and Grealish both won U-21 caps for Ireland, Rice also capped at senior level, before their defection.

Meanwhile, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has reminded his players that the clash with England is a historic chance to get a victory over their near neighbours.

"We have only beaten England twice in our history, once in 1949 and again in 1988 but none of this squad, bar Darren Randolph, were born the last time Ireland beat them," Kenny said.

"Seamus Coleman was born later that year, so they are good games and we are looking forward to them."

