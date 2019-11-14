'Gareth could have played it down quite easily' - Roy Keane slams England boss over Raheem Sterling spat

Roy Keane has hit out at Gareth Southgate’s decision to drop Raheem Sterling from his side for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro, as he recounted his own brawl with team-mate Peter Schmeichel at the Manchester United team hotel.

England qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a 7-0 win at Wembley on a night when Sterling had a watching brief after his bust-up with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in the team canteen last Monday, with the Manchester City winger lashing out after the pair had clashed in the Premier League game between the two sides last Sunday.

The spat has dominated the build-up to what was England’s 1000th international match and in his role as an ITV pundit, former United captain Keane offered up typically forthright views on the incident.

"From my own experience, having been a manager, seeing players having fisticuffs, they’ve made a bigger deal than what it really is. It’s all part of the game," he stated.

"I suppose we’re quite quick to criticise players for not caring and I’m not patting him on the back for going off on one of his team mates. Obviously Raheem is quite upset, but I think Gareth could have played it down quite easily by saying ‘it’s no big deal, we move on’.

"He’s had to speak about it for three days now. I’m not disagreeing with what Gareth’s done, again he probably knows more than us."

Sterling is believed to have issued an apology to his team-mates following the incident, with Keane also critical of that approach.

"When I hear about the PR side of it, where players who have to apologise to the group, I kind of don’t get all that side of it," he continued.

Roy Keane (Steven Paston/PA)

"If you have a bust-up with somebody, why are you apologising to your teammates? It’s all part of the game, and generally speaking, when you do have a bit of a bust-up, you end up being pretty fine afterwards, because sometimes you almost clear the air. There’s tension involved, and players care."

Keane also recounted his own falling out with a team-mate, as he offered up details of a late night confrontation that saw him get a ticking off from his manager Alex Ferguson.

"I had a fight with Peter Schmeichel in the hotel, it was in the lobby and to be fair it was four in the morning, there wasn’t many people around," he added.

"We got pulled by the manager, he said we’re both a disgrace. To be fair to Peter, he apologised but we moved on. It never affected us as team mates or wanting the same thing."

Online Editors