Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for Nations League clash with Ireland

Gareth Bale has been left out of the Wales squad for their UEFA Nations League trip to Dublin.

Bale sits it out so he can work on his fitness at Spurs after his recent relocation from Real Madrid.

Wales are in the Aviva Stadium on October 11, the middle part of an international triple header for both countries.

Ireland's big date is the Euros playoff with Slovakia three days previously.

“We’ve had conversations with both Gareth and the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said when announcing a 27-man squad for their friendly with England on October 8 and the following week's Nations League games away to Ireland and Bulgaria.

“He has not really trained since he met up with us last time. It’s nothing serious but it’s just one to keep an eye on. It has just taken a bit of time to settle down and he’s not quite right.

“Of course Gareth always keeps himself fit so he’s able to come back as soon as the injury is right. He will be back pretty soon I would imagine.

“He was (close) but I think with the circumstances, with him going to a new club, we had to think seriously about not only the short term but the long term.

“We want to have Gareth back fit, get him playing at a club he knows well. He will be playing regularly and I look forward to seeing him in the Premier League.

“We will miss him because he is the captain and a leader on and off the pitch but it gives a chance for someone else to stake a claim.”

Aaron Ramsey returns to the squad having missed out on Wales' September gathering.

“We have to manage the minutes in these games,” Giggs added. “The good thing now is we are able to use five substitutes, six against England with it being a friendly.

“We want to play against the best and England are one of the top countries in the world.

“Any game for Wales against England is huge and by using the substitutions wisely it does give a chance for players to state their claim for the two games against Ireland and Bulgaria.”

Wales Squad: Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Stoke), Gunter (unattached), B Davies (Tottenham), C Roberts (Swansea), Ampadu (Sheff Utd, on loan from Chelsea), Mepham (Bournemouth), Rodon (Swansea), N Williams (Liverpool), Cabango (Swansea), Norrington-Davies (Luton, on loan from Sheff Utd), Ramsey (Juventus), J Williams (Charlton), Wilson (Liverpool), Brooks (Bournemouth), Morrell (Bristol City), Vaulks (Cardiff), Smith (Man City), Johnson (Lincoln, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Levitt (Charlton, on loan from Man Utd), James (Man Utd), Robson-Kanu (West Brom), Moore (Cardiff), T Roberts (Leeds), Matondo (Schalke), Woodburn (Liverpool).

