GALLERY: Irish fans turn Copenhagen green ahead of tonight's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark

Irish fans were in top form as they took to the streets of Copenhagen ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Irish fans were in top form as they took to the streets of Copenhagen ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Local shoppers looked on as Ireland fans from all over the country enjoyed the atmosphere before they make their way to the Parken Stadium to roar on Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green.

While numbers were down on the last time Ireland played in Copenhagen - a World Cup qualification play-off back in November 2017 - an estimated 1,500 loyal fans made the trip this time.

Manager McCarthy will be hoping for a third successive qualifying win following victories over Gibraltar and Georgia, but tonight's clash with the Danes will be by far their toughest so far.

The match, kicking-off at 7.45 Irish time, will be shown live on RTE2 and Sky Sports, while Independent.ie will be providing live updates throughout.

Here are some of the best pictures from the Irish invasion of Copenhagen.

7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland and Longford Town supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters Wayne McCann, left, from Coolock, Dublin, and Ger Dempsey, from Athlone, Co. Westmeath, in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporter Páidí Feehan, from Newry, Co. Down, in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters Billy Feehan, left, and Páidí Feehan, from Newry, Co. Down, in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporter Ciarán McAuley, age 12, from Clonsilla, Dublin, in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters Chloe Clarke, left, and Zionne Kenan in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters Anne Browne, left, and Anne Hyde, from Cork City, in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile 7 June 2019; Republic of Ireland supporters in Copenhagen prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Online Editors