Future looks bright for Irish football as U-21 youngsters smash Sweden in sensational second half

But Ireland’s U-21 side showed they are anything but a one-man side as a second-half revival turned around a 1-0 deficit.

And what was looking like a second successive night of disappointment for an Ireland side in the capital turned into a 4-1 win which keeps Stephen Kenny’s men very much on track for qualification for the Euro 2021 finals.

Parrott returns to an uncertain situation at his club today following the shock dismissal of Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, a coach who was very much a fan of the Irishman.

But Parrott has come away from this international break with his status enhanced, a senior debut last week and a fine display night, capped off by scoring Ireland’s third goal on 73 minutes. Earlier Lee O’Connor and Adam Idah had netted and a fourth then arrived from home-based prospect Zak Elbouzedi.

It was the team’s first game back on home soil after back-to-back away games, and the final match of 2019. But the buzz that enveloped Tallaght for the earlier home games was sadly absent with a disappointing crowd of 2,760. The drop in attendance possibly a consequence of the national sense of deflation after the senior team’s failure to beat Denmark 24 hours earlier.

The game matched the quiet atmosphere, not much to see until Sweden took the lead on 18 minutes through Gyökeres. Nathan Collins lost concentration for just long enough to give the Swede, on loan to German side St Pauli from Brighton, time to tee up his shot and fire home.

Ireland had hoped for so much from Parrott, the latest member of this U-21 panel to make the step-up to senior international level following his debut against New Zealand last week. Indeed, he sparked into life once he got free from the shackles of his Swedish marker who had clearly been detailed with minding the Spurs man on 38 minutes.

Parrott outpaced Anel Ahmedhodzic and powered his way towards goal, crossing for Adam Idah, but the shot from the Norwich man hit the side netting. Sweden looked far more likely to score than an off-colour Irish side, Gavin Bazunu saving from Daleho Irandust three minutes before the break while Jake Larsson, already a senior international, went close a minute later.

It was an annoying night for the home side, maybe summed up by one incident off the field of play: when the stadium announcer in Tallaght called for the owner of a UK-reg car to move his vehicle as it was causing an obstruction, there was the sight of senior international Jack Byrne scampering out of his seat with his car keys in hand, the Shamrock Rovers man clearly the guilty party.

Kenny made two changes at half time, Liam Scales and Connor Ronan on for Conor Masterson and captain Jayson Molumby, and the response was almost immediate.

Four minutes into the second half, O’Connor was set up by Idah and his finish was sublime. Substitute Ronan, who is based in Slovakia, was making a difference to the Irish side but Zak Elbouzedi also came into things more, and it was his cross which provided Idah with the opportunity to score on 63 minutes. And Parrott showed his real potential with a run and finish to make it 3-1 on 73 minutes, again Ronan was involved in the build-up.

And Ronan was there again as the source four minutes from time, a brilliant run down the left and cross which the unmarked Elbouzedi stabbed home.

The win keeps Kenny’s side clear at the top of the table, next up two March battles with Iceland and Luxembourg though the chances of Parrott still being with the U-21 panel by then have to be slim.

IRELAND U-21 – Bazunu; L O’Connor, Masterson (Scales 46), Collins, T O’Connor; Coventry, Molumby (Ronan 46); Elbouzedi, Parrott (Kilkenny 86), Knight (Taylor 90); Idah (Keena 90).

SWEDEN U-21 – Dahlberg; Bkorkengren, Hadzikadunic, Ahmedhodzic, Beijmo; Inglesson, Cajuste, Erlingmark, Larsson; Irandust, Gyokeres.

REF – Karim Abed (France)

