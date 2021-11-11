From playing snooker with Paul Gascoigne to early retirement: Meet the first Irishman to make a name in Portugal

From hanging out in London snooker halls with Paul Gascoigne as a teenager to then being forced to retire through injury at 22, Dubliner Darren Grogan crammed his football career into a short spell.

But in the middle came a stint on the continent which made him the first Irish-born player to play football in Portugal, a fact he's still proud of. "Someone said that to me when I got there, that Mickey Walsh was the first Irishman to play there, with Porto, who were only down the road, but I was the first lad born in Ireland to play in Portugal. It's a nice record to have," he says, proud of his stint with second-tier side Leixoes from 1994-95.

Irish natives Alan Mahon, Dominic Foley and Padraig Amond would follow, while Phil Babb also played there, but Walsh initially and then Grogan were the trail-blazers to Portugal.

Playing in Portugal, or seeing out his career in Ireland with Sligo Rovers before injury forced him to quit, was not part of the plan when Grogan left his native Dublin. A highly-rated schoolboy with Rivermount and a key member of Irish youth teams with players like Shay Given, Stephen Carr and Alan Moore, he was making good progress at Tottenham, touted as the "next Hoddle" at one stage.

But by late 1994, Spurs were a bloated club with no pathway for young talent and when manager Ossie Ardiles drew up a list of players who had to leave, Grogan's name was on it. "I think we had 47 professionals at the time, fighting for 11 spots, so Ossie let a load of us go," Grogan says. Tottenham coach John Moncur floated Grogan's name around his contacts, Lexioes heard about him, asked him over for a week's trial, and immediately offered him a two-year deal.

"I had bits and pieces in England but I fancied a change," he says. "I saw it as a stepping stone to bigger things. Leixoes were the sister club of FC Porto and my plan was to do well with Leixoes and try to get to Porto, a much bigger club. They had Bobby Robson as manager at the time so I felt it was possible. I just wanted to play first team games, not the reserves any more."

The contract was tempting: two years on decent money, accommodation and a car included, and while many Irish exports to Europe find a gap between what's promised and what's delivered, Leixoes were true to their word.

"It's basically a small fishing village outside Porto, they had a club hotel where they put us up so we were well looked after, they treated me like a king," he says.

"I played about 25 games over the time I was there, we were doing ok, it was the second division over there so the standard was only ok but we had a good side, a few ex-internationals who had played in the World Cup for Portugal and had a good Cup run the year I was there.

"They had three-foreigner rule in the league at the time and they had four Brazilians, a Belgian lad and me so they had to rotate and you couldn't play every week, six of us fighting for three spots."

Grogan was settled and enjoying life in Portugal but Ireland was also a draw, and once Sligo Rovers boss Lawrie Sanchez made contact, he was happy to come home. "The language was a barrier, not many spoke English and the Portuguese language was very hard to learn, so I decided to come home," he says.

"Playing there made me a better player. It was first-team football where in the reserves in England you're just going through the motions, and it made me mentally stronger."

The move to Sligo should have kick-started a new phase in his career but an Achilles tendon injury flared up and was impossible to shake off. "I think I was finished at 22," he says, as Grogan embarked on a new life outside of football.

But there also remained memories of that time in London, hanging out with Paul Gascoigne. "Paul Moran was a Spurs player, his mother had a few Irish lads in digs but Paul Moran lived there as well. He was a mate of Gazza's so Gazza would regularly turn up to the house. We were only kids but they'd bring us out for a pint or a game of snooker," says Grogan.

"Gazza was such a great bloke. I was only a kid over from Ireland but he looked after me. I did my knee around the same time as he'd done his cruciate so we did our rehab together. I was with him every day for six months. I'm still in touch with some of the Spurs lads, but I've never been back to Leixoes. I must go and have a look one day, see if anyone remembers me."

A recent addition to the Irish link to Portugal is Cristiano Fitzgerald, a current Ireland U-19 cap on the books of Boavista. Born in Singapore to a French mother and a father from Limerick, the family moved to Portugal some years ago and Cristiano - named after the Manchester United man - is progressing through the academy ranks at Bovista.