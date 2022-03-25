From Ormeau Road to Lansdowne Road: What an Ireland cap would mean to Mark Sykes and a family caught in tragedy of the Troubles

It’s the question that a Belfast granddad faced from neighbours every time he went for a walk or nipped in for a pint: any news?

The news in question was a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for his grandson, a proud son of the Ormeau Road. And finally, the call came. Mark Sykes, born and bred on the Ormeau and once an underage international with Northern Ireland, has been summoned by Stephen Kenny for the friendly games against Belgium and Lithuania.

It was big news, in many ways. Should the Oxford United player get some game-time against Belgium on Saturday, or Lithuania on Tuesday, he would become the first Belfast native to play for the Republic of Ireland in 76 years, a time before there was even a state of that name.

The sense of history will be felt on his home patch of the Ormeau Road, a small area which carries the scars of the Troubles, which left a painful mark on Sykes’s own family.

“It’s massive here. Everyone is talking about it around the area,” says Mark Sykes Snr, the former Glenavon man’s father. “The city will be excited. It’s hard to see it for real as it’s not happened yet, he hasn’t played yet, but if he gets a career with Ireland, it can only be good for people in Belfast.

“One of the local bars is getting a massive flag to bring down, there are a few buses going down for the game. All the parents are telling the kids who Mark is. It’s great for the community. The only Belfast man in 76 years, it sounds amazing, it’s hard to believe it’s taken that long. When you are born in Ireland, you know you are 100 per cent Irish. It’s an honour to play and I just hope that Mark now has an international career.”

The joy that will be felt in local bars like the Rose and Crown and the Hatfield if Skyes plays will be matched by the anger in other parts of the city, that yet another player born in Northern Ireland, who had come up through the ranks with the North’s underage teams, was now off to play for a rival nation.

“I have looked at Twitter and Facebook, and it’s not nice. People who don’t understand the decision he’s taken,” says Sykes Snr.

A debut senior call-up at the age of 24 sums up his son’s story, someone who had to wait for good things to happen, at times appearing as if a top-level career would pass him by. “Everything he has done it has taken longer than planned. I saw kids he played with moving to England and he wasn’t getting away,” he adds.

Living in Co Antrim but attending school in Co Down, he fell through the cracks in terms of being scouted as county borders intervened. It was a similar story with his budding GAA career. Local clubs Bredagh and St Malachy’s were competing for players and, again, Sykes was lost between the two.

Local soccer club Rosario, a hotbed of talent in the area, noted his ability and gave him the grounding for success. After Rosario came a spell with Cliftonville, but as UK trials at Fleetwood Town and Bristol City failed to lead anywhere, a move to Glenavon brought him on in a big way.

“He never looked back after going to Glenavon, he was in their first team at 16. I remember one day I had to give him a note to get out of school early so he could go and play in Ballinamallard, some wet Wednesday, and that was the grounding for him, playing men’s football at such a young age,” says his father.

By the time Oxford fought off Port Vale to sign Sykes in 2019, he was already an underage international with the North.

“It wasn’t a tough decision to play for Northern Ireland, he had no other option at the time,” says his dad. “He didn’t talk much about it, for any child in the nationalist community it’s their dream to play for the Republic. Everyone around here supports them. Any time there’s a match with the Republic on they are shown in all the bars, the flags are out. No one around here would go around with a Northern Ireland top, bar Mark, who was playing for them.

“He was called up to the North’s senior squad under Michael O’Neill but wasn’t used, and when the opportunity came up to go with the Republic, it was a no-brainer.”

A huge issue for players from the nationalist community in playing for the North is having to stand for God Save The Queen.

“It wasn’t difficult for Mark but it’s definitely uncomfortable, to stand there for the anthem,” says Mark Snr. “Mark said the players were told, if you want to sing it, fine, if you just want to stand there and not sing, fine. Once the whistle blows you are playing for your team-mates, for yourself. Mark said it wasn’t an issue for him but it’s uncomfortable for families in that scenario, to stand for the anthem.”

When Sykes’s decision to make the switch was made public, it was big news. A BBC camera crew decamped to Windsor Park to record local reaction.

“He took a serious amount of abuse, sectarian abuse online, he had to come off Twitter and Facebook,” says his dad.

“There were a few comments about me, more or less saying I was a bigot and the apple didn’t fall far from the tree, that his decision was based on bigotry and sectarianism, from the family.

“I’ve heard it said there was pressure from the family but since he was no age, he made his own decisions, I never encouraged him to do something but always said it was up to him. It was totally his own decision.”

James McClean, another player who followed the same path, has said it was never his ambition to play for the North, that his heart was with the Republic.

“Mark’s the same as James,” says Sykes. “In his heart, Mark didn’t want to play for the North. When he talks about the team, Mark says ‘Ireland’, not ‘the Republic’. The Irishness is there with the language, he’s an Irish speaker, the language is very strong in the family, all of our grandkids are being educated through Irish, from nursery up, his sisters are assistants in an all-Irish school.”

A visit to the Sykes’ home shows the bond – the An Droichead complex, with a naíonra and other outlets for the language, is a three-minute walk away when you turn right out of the house. But turn left and the Ormeau’s sense of place and history hits home.

The original Sykes family home was on Hatfield Street. Theresa Clinton, a 34-year-old mother of two, was murdered in her home on the neighbouring Balfour Avenue in 1994.

“The Clintons were family friends. She was shot dead in her house. She was sitting in her house in her nightdress, they put a breeze block through the window, went in and shot her,” says Mark Snr. On the corner is the Rose and Crown pub, where six Catholic men were killed in a UVF bombing in 1974. And across from the Rose and Crown is the Seán Graham betting shop, scene of awful bloodshed in February 1992.

Two gunmen burst in one Wednesday afternoon and opened fire. Mark’s dad was hit “five or six times” but survived. Peter Magee, 18-year-old brother of Mark’s mother, was one of the five who lost their lives. “Mark is well aware of those stories and the impact that the conflict had on the Ormeau Road but also on his own family,” Mark Snr says.

“You hear some people say they never told their kids about what happened but Mark knows. I am lucky to be here. I was hit five or six times. I read a recent medical report that said one of the bullets was an inch away from the heart. But it wasn’t just me. His mother’s brother is dead, her brother Peter Magee, was shot dead that day. Mark knows all that.”

Twenty five years on, Mark Snr has a clear memory of the day.

“I was just in putting on a bet, it was a Wednesday, 12 of us were in placing a bet. I was sitting on a stool facing the door, I heard the door open, two of them were standing there, one had a VZ58 assault rifle, the other had a Browning,” he says.

“The one with the rifle opened up right away. I ended up on the opposite side of the room, the shooting lasted 40 seconds. I turned around and I could make out Peter Magee lying against the wall. I didn’t know he was in the bookies then. Jack Duffin and Willie McManus were lying beside him. They were the only three that I could see.

“I ended up in hospital. It was on the Saturday morning that Mark’s mum came to see me. I asked who was dead. She said five were dead, her brother Peter was dead. Maria was seven months pregnant with Louise at the time, she was at a wake with her brother and in intensive care with me.”

Even now, the timing of those events play on his mind.

“It’s hard to contemplate that Mark’s now the same age I was when I was shot. Had I died that day, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he tells the Irish Independent in the family home.

“That was always the fear for his mother that someone would do something to Mark. When the drink is in the wit’s out. It was about protecting him and no one is more protective of him than his mother, given the loss of her own brother. She always had that fear around Mark, when Mark was the same age as Peter there was always that fear.”

Time has not dimmed the anger, and Mark Snr campaigns with Relatives for Justice, insisting that the slaughter in Seán Graham’s, and the collusion which led to it, cannot be forgotten.

“Peter Magee’s twin, Martin, wouldn’t have touched a drop of drink as a teenager. He died of liver failure at 43. That was the impact of what happened. Mark clearly sees the impact of the conflict on his family, on us, he is well aware. But he has his own decisions to make and his heart told him to play for the Republic, the team he supported as a boy.”

Last year, at an event outside the bookies to mark the 25th anniversary, Mark Snr was arrested, an incident that was filmed and widely shared on social media. The matter is with the Police Ombudsman but no charges against Mark Snr have been brought. “They said it was for disorderly behaviour. I had a bouquet of flowers in my hand for a family commemoration,” he says.

“Someone needs to be held to account. The Browning came from the UDR base on the Malone Road, the VZ58 was from the South African shipment that came in and was distributed to loyalists. The families know what happened and who was involved, and that’s through disclosure that the families were able to get. The families are together on this. We have a WhatsApp group for the families and the support for Mark there now, with the call-up, is unbelievable.”

Mark Snr’s most recent trip to Dublin was for a meeting with the Taoiseach on behalf of the families’ campaign. However, this weekend, the Sykes decamp to Dublin to hopefully see Mark’s potential debut.

For the Oxford player, getting into the Ireland squad was one hurdle, but getting a cap is another. There is a risk that, through non-selection or injury, Sykes could end up with no games for the Republic, while Northern Ireland could have guaranteed him caps.

“It was a gamble but also it wasn’t a gamble,” says Mark Snr. “He didn’t want to play for Northern Ireland, in his heart it was all about Ireland and I think he knew the enjoyment we would get if he played for Ireland.

“He could have had caps, Ian Baraclough would have played him. Stephen Kenny said there was no guarantee, of anything. Stephen was 100pc honest, he said he was making no promises but if he was good enough he would play. I don’t know if Mark saw that as a gamble, it was just what his heart wanted him to do. I just hope he gets to have a career with Ireland but no matter what, every person in this area is so proud of Mark.”