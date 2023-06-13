From Luton to Lecce, high-flying Irish teen Ed McJannet has no regrets about leaving new Premier League club

On paper, it appears a decision laced with regret, leaving your boyhood club after 10 years to move to Italy, only to watch that same club get promoted to the Premier League.

There is no doubt in the mind of Ireland U21 cap Ed McJannet, though, as the life-long Luton Town fan and former player will watch from afar when they compete in England’s elite next season, as he keeps a watching brief from his perch in Italy.

His move from Luton to Lecce happened in the blink of an eye, pushed through on transfer deadline day in January; stuff happening so fast that McJannet hasn’t even had time for a quick trip back to Luton since.

Any move abroad contains a risk, but so far, his stint in Italy already has a stamp of success as his Lecce side last week won the Primavera, crowning them as U19 champions of Italy. Yes, little Lecce beat Fiorentina in the Primavera final to finish top of the pile at youth level in Italy, ahead of the big Milan clubs, Juventus and all the rest.

“Last Friday, when we won the final, was one of the best nights of my life, a surreal moment that is still hard to put into words. I'd not played in a final like that before, so to play and win was great and we had some celebrations with the fans after,” says McJannet, who qualifies for Ireland through his Monaghan-born maternal grandmother.

“It's a small city, there's a real community feel, we really got a good reception when we came back after winning the Primavera - and the first team stayed up in Serie A, which is great for all of us. They'd only been promoted, so for them to stay up in the first season was a big achievement.”

Italy has been barren territory for Irish footballers since Robbie Keane left Inter Milan in 2000, but that’s changed in the space of a year. In the season just gone, Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah played Serie A football for Udinese, Aaron Connolly and Liam Kerrigan saw first-team action in Serie B, while younger boys like Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan) and John Ryan (Sassuolo) learned their trade at youth level (Ryan and McJannet played against each other in the semi-final of the Primavera last week).

In January, McJannet’s focus was on breaking into the team with Luton – the club he joined over a decade ago – and working his way up the international ladder at underage level. But Lecce, who scour the continent to find young talent, had noted McJannet’s form for Ireland’s youth team and came up with a last-minute deal.

“It was a gamble to go to Italy, but us winning the youth league last week win backs that up. It was a difficult decision to leave England as it was what I was used to, but to get the experiences I've had, the memories I have made, embracing the language and the culture, and to win a medal in my first half-season there, this has all helped me grow as a person and as a player.

"Yes, there have been challenges, lows as well as highs, but it's gone well,” he says.

“I haven't been home since I moved over on deadline day at the end of January, I had to grow up quickly.”

Not even Luton’s elevation to the Premier League caused him to think, what if he had stayed?

“Yes, even with Luton getting promoted, I have no regrets. I am a massive Luton fan. I was at the club since I was eight. It wasn't easy to leave and I am delighted to see them in the Premier League, but I'm happy with what I have achieved here. You never know what will happen in life or in football. I will get back to see them next season if I get the time,” he says.

Lecce have a melting pot of nationalities in their academy – they used 15 players, not one of them Italian, in the win over Fiorentina last week, players drawn from Romania, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Kosovo, Albania, Norway – and Ireland.

With such a mixture, English can be the common tongue, but McJannet was told from the start to embed himself in the local culture.

“My dad was telling me from the off to speak and learn as much Italian as possible. I'm nowhere near fluent yet. I don't have lessons every day, we do get lessons twice a week, but a 60-day streak on Duolingo is not too bad. Whenever I am out and about, I try to speak Italian, embrace the language and the culture over here,” he says.

Lecce showed their commitment to him with a contract that ties him to the club for another two years, with the option to extend, and now they have won the underage league (and qualified for the Champions League equivalent for next season), progress – as compatriot and fellow teen Abankwah did with Udinese on the last day of the season – is the aim.

“A few boys from last year's youth team here have stepped up to the first team and we have a really talented group now, players who could move up. There definitely is a chance, the levels are very high. You have to be very good to make the first team, but the pathway is there,” he says.

He also eyes up progress with Ireland, McJannet in line for his U21 debut on Friday in a friendly tournament in Austria. First recruited in 2018, there was a sign of his value to the cause when he was made captain on his debut, and Scotland may rue the fact they did not make a bigger push to land him.

“Yes, I was made captain for my first cap, with the U18s against Hungary and that was a massive honour,” he says.

“My mum's mum is from Monaghan. I know all the family are proud to see me play for Ireland and I can make my family proud into the future. My dad is from Scotland, so I could have played for England or Scotland, but I was happy to play for Ireland.

"I know my dad's chuffed to see me with Ireland. When I had my first call-up with Ireland, just for a training camp, he was so proud. I just want to make them all proud of me.”