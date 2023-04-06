From growing up in Africa to playing for the only club with equal pay – meet Ireland’s newest goalkeeper

Sophie Whitehouse has enjoyed an incredible life but is now getting back to her Irish roots as she chases her international dream

4 March 2023; Republic of Ireland's Sophie Whitehouse poses for a portrait near the team hotel in Austin, Texas, ahead of her side's international friendly double header series against USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It’s fair to say Sophie Whitehouse has accumulated a lot of self-knowledge in her 26 years.

As for most of us, the story starts with her mother, and there is a sense of an ending to it now, too, as she links up with an Ireland squad for her first training camp.

And yet though hers is a road less travelled, all she can see is the next corner. She’s walked many a mile, some without shoes.

“My mom is Irish and I just feel like my life was always leading towards a moment such as this,” says the woman who was born in England and grew up in Africa and has an accent steeped in America.

That Caroline Sergeant, Whitehouse’s mother, was born in Dun Laoghaire is all that matters for this chapter of the story.

Her work in public development with the World Bank defined the nomadic childhoods of Sophie and her elder sister, from Tanzania to Enfield, Kenya to Washington DC.

“It definitely shaped me, made me who I am,” says the Lewes FC netminder, the latest recruit to Ireland’s elaborate World Cup audition, this week bound for the USA.

Her early memories are of bare-footed romps through barren landscapes, blithely immersing herself amongst rambling animals.

Swapping the wilderness for Walmart takes some getting used to.

“Growing up in East Africa is a little different from a more developed upbringing. I’d seen a lot of the world before I was even old enough to know what the world was.

“So I have an understanding of what different cultures are. And then moving to the US was a complete culture shock, then you move to England. So you do get a broader worldview.

"The US is such a big country that some people don't realise there is so much out in the world.

“For me, it was just adjusting to the fact some people had never travelled. Some people had only been to the States around where I lived.

"The one thing I struggled with was just how materialistic everywhere else was, even England, compared to where I was growing up.

“I just remember I had only one pair of shoes, but all my friends had, like, 10 different pairs of shoes and I would have my sister's hand-me-down boots. That was just a change.”

Even in this camp, with former Birmingham colleagues like Ruesha Littlejohn and Harriet Scott, there has been some mild jibing at her limited collection of footwear.

“I’ve four pairs? But, like, two of them are just gym shoes!”

Materialism may not matter to her, clearly, a legacy bequeathed by the nature of her mother’s work, but parity of esteem does.

This is why she was so enthused to link up with English championship side Lewes FC, whose recent FA Cup tie with Manchester United propelled their bold vision to a wider audience.

In 2017, the Sussex-based club became the first in the world to offer equal pay to male and female teams; the sums are relatively small, but their top earner (€300 a week) is a woman.

“As soon as I realised I could be playing for them, I was really excited because of their club culture,” says the ex-Bristol and Spurs stopper.

“Given my upbringing, I knew that was something I was really interested in, and now being there, like you said, the fabric of the club drives everything that they do.

“And that cup game against Manchester United was just huge for us because it showed many more people what kind of club we are striving to be.

“And how we are pushing for equality, not only within the club, but in football generally. Because in the FA Cup, there are huge disparities between the men and women’s prize money. So it was good for us to get more outreach to more fans."

Regrettably, no other club has been brave enough to follow her club's lead, which disappoints Whitehouse, whose entire life has been moulded by daring leaps into the unknown.

She hasn’t been to Australia – yet – and is highly unlikely to do at this late stage. As ever though, she will enjoy the journey.

"For me, it's a chance to train at international level,” says a player who has markedly improved under the guidance of Lewes’ goalkeeping coach Daniel Matraszek.

“I've never been on an international camp before, so it's kind of a step in the right direction for my ambitions.

“But for this camp, particularly, it's just showing what I'm about and how I play, to kind of get my foot in the door.”

The theme of her life so far informs us that once she gets past the threshold, she will keep on walking.