Millwall striker Aiden O’Brien has been called into the Ireland squad for this week’s Euro 2020 double header after Shane Long withdrew through injury.

Fresh injury blow for Ireland as Shane Long is ruled out of Euro 2020 double header

A groin problem for Long has opened the door for a recall for O’Brien ahead of this Saturday’s date in Gibraltar and next Tuesday’s Aviva Stadium encounter with Georgia.

Long is the latest player to drop out of Mick McCarthy’s squad with injuries incurred in the past fortnight also ruling Callum O’Dowda, Alan Browne and Ronan Curtis out.

O’Brien will compete with David McGoldrick, Sean Maguire and new cap James Collins for a place in McCarthy’s side.

But defender Richard Keogh has confirmed he will play through the pain barrier for the rest of the season. He has delayed surgery on a broken hand in order to be available for Derby and Ireland.

Online Editors