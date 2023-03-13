Fresh blow for France as Paul Pogba ruled out of Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland in Dublin

France have suffered another blow ahead of the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers – which includes a trip to Dublin to face Ireland – as Paul Pogba has been ruled out.

The former Manchester United man, who missed France’s run to the World Cup final in Qatar through injury, has played just twice for club Juventus this season.

His most recent appearance was a 1-0 loss to Roma last week, but Juve have since confirmed that the 29-year-old suffered an abductor muscle injury in training and will be out for the rest of the month.

That forces him to sit out the national team’s game at home to Holland and their match away to Ireland in two weeks’ time.

France have lost a number of players from their World Cup squad, with Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane opting to retire, Didier Deschamps names his squad for the double header on Friday. He is expected to name Antoine Griezmann as his new captain.