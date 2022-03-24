Fresh blood looking to fill the cracks in Stephen Kenny’s squad

When Stephen Kenny’s new contract was announced earlier this month, the Ireland manager stressed that the road ahead would feature less experimentation.

If his first two years in the job was about transition, a process that was complicated by Covid disruption, now is the point where it’s reasonable to expect a settled look to his side.

Kenny has changed formation and personnel and has also suffered upheaval in staffing, yet there’s now a sense that his team is developing an identity.

Adam Idah and Enda Stevens are the only players absent from this double-header with Belgium and Lithuania that would be very strong candidates to start if every squad option was available.

Perhaps Jamie McGrath, who has lost his place on account of his inactivity at Wigan, could be considered in that bracket too given how he shone in the autumn.

Aaron Connolly, Callum O’Dowda and Daryl Horgan may return to favour down the line, but it’s likely that the bulk of the players present this week will be the core of the squad for the Euro 2024 campaign.

Kenny has said there will be some rotation between the two games, with June in mind. Ireland are due to play four Nations League games in ten days, although the fact two of them are against Ukraine means a schedule change is on the cards.

“There has to be an element of competition,” says Kenny. “We are not in a situation where you just play the same 11 in both games, there will be changes, because we need to do that in June.”

What’s clear, though, is that there will not be wholesale changes – and the individuals who are relatively new to the group will need to do something exceptional to play their way into the team.

There are areas, however, where Kenny could do with extra options to fill over some potential cracks.

Read More

THE NUMBER-TEN ROLE

Connor Ronan’s inclusion in this squad is interesting. When Kenny was Ireland U-21 manager, Ronan was the No 10 in a 4-2-3-1 system, a playmaker capable of picking a pass to unlock a tight defence. The Wolves player has been on loan to Slovakia, Switzerland and now Scotland, where he is shining for St Mirren.

The improvement in Ireland was driven by an injection of pace in forward areas. However, opposing teams will now be conscious of the threat offered by Chiedozie Ogbene, in particular, and will be wary of getting hit on the counter.

Ireland’s toughest days were the home games with Luxembourg and Azerbaijan – and the chasing-the-game tactic became crosses into the box, because Ireland didn’t have the subtlety to prise open their guests.

Ireland need a Plan B on the bench when they are faced with a low block. This is why an in-form Jack Byrne will always be put forward as an option, but Ronan has now emerged as a candidate to seize this brief.

BOX-TO-BOX MIDFIELDER

Oxford’s Mark Sykes is an athletic box-to-box midfielder with a physical presence, and can add something different to the mix. Derby’s Jason Knight showed what he can do in Luxembourg but he’s had more joy as a wide man under Kenny.

Josh Cullen is the established sitting midfielder with Jeff Hendrick the first-choice partner, with Conor Hourihane the next man in. Jayson Molumby is a Cullen back-up and now Alan Browne is also back, and can function in a number of positions.

Sykes has lined out at right wing-back for Oxford but he was listed in the squad as a midfielder – there’s still room for an individual to play his way into the team, with Kenny suggesting the ‘dynamic’ 24-year-old may be used further forward

BACK-THREE BALANCE

Ireland are stacked with defensive options, and it’s a good problem, but the return of Dara O’Shea poses a dilemma for Kenny. He rates him highly but Kenny now has a match-sharp Shane Duffy, John Egan, O’Shea and Seamus Coleman all in the squad together for the first time.

He has made it clear that Coleman remains a major part of his plans, but it’s possible he may not start every game.

Andrew Omobamidele was staking a claim for being the alternative on the right of the back three, before injury halted his gallop. Nathan Collins will feel he’s earned a shot, and Jimmy Dunne arrives in good form. Finding the right balance is the challenge for the manager.

STRIKING SPOT

Idah looks set to be the number nine for the long haul, but his persistent bad luck means he cannot be relied upon. Callum Robinson can play through the middle or deeper and a combination of the West Brom player, Ogbene and Knight offers a degree of tactical flexibility. There’s a shortage of a natural goal poacher, though. Wigan’s Will Keane is enjoying the season of his life and Scott Hogan has found his mojo again at Birmingham. There’s scope for this duo to seize this window and skip up the queue.