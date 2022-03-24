| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fresh blood looking to fill the cracks in Stephen Kenny’s squad

Daniel McDonnell

Connor Ronan's inclusion in the squad is interesting. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile Expand
Chiedozie Ogbene is one of a number of young players looking to play their way into Stephen Kenny's team. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Dara O'Shea Expand
Mark Sykes Expand

Close

Connor Ronan's inclusion in the squad is interesting. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Connor Ronan's inclusion in the squad is interesting. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Chiedozie Ogbene is one of a number of young players looking to play their way into Stephen Kenny's team. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Chiedozie Ogbene is one of a number of young players looking to play their way into Stephen Kenny's team. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dara O'Shea

Dara O'Shea

Mark Sykes

Mark Sykes

/

Connor Ronan's inclusion in the squad is interesting. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

When Stephen Kenny’s new contract was announced earlier this month, the Ireland manager stressed that the road ahead would feature less experimentation.

If his first two years in the job was about transition, a process that was complicated by Covid disruption, now is the point where it’s reasonable to expect a settled look to his side.

Related topics

More On Stephen Kenny

Most Watched

Privacy