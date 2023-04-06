| 8.1°C Dublin

Free agent Chiedozie Ogbene has a lot to gain from strong finish to a season of twists and turns

Daniel McDonnell

Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Theo Hernandez of France during the Euro 2024 qualifier. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The scale of the Irish mission against France last week was highlighted by the reality that, in terms of the average place of work of the protagonists, it was a clash between Championship and Champions League.

Will it be different for the return match in September?

