Free agent Chiedozie Ogbene has a lot to gain from strong finish to a season of twists and turns

The scale of the Irish mission against France last week was highlighted by the reality that, in terms of the average place of work of the protagonists, it was a clash between Championship and Champions League.

Will it be different for the return match in September?

There are reasons to believe the Irish outlook might be brighter. Josh Cullen’s Burnley are on the way to the Premier League, and Michael Obafemi should be part of that plan. John Egan’s Sheffield United just need to hold their nerve and he’ll be back at the top table too, with Enda Stevens hoping to return to fitness and feature.

A season-ending injury for Dara O’Shea and a shorter-term absence for Jayson Molumby have affected West Brom’s chances of gate-crashing the play-off picture but they remain in the frame.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele’s Norwich are seventh with seven matches to go. A big run-in lies ahead and the forthcoming double-header weekend will firmly lay out the pecking order.

West Brom (tomorrow) and Norwich (Easter Monday) have showdowns with Rotherham, fixtures that will bring them into contact with arguably the outstanding Irish performer in that clash with Les Bleus.

Chiedozie Ogbene is battling to help keep his club in the Championship, with no clarity over the direction of his career.

While nine of the starting XI against France could be playing in the English top flight next term – it requires far-fetched scenarios including a Southampton survival and West Brom promotion – the odd men out are Ogbene and Jason Knight, the latter’s continued employment with Derby County a source of mystery, explained by a contract that the Rams can extend by another year.

Ogbene’s deal with Rotherham is up and there seems to be little doubt that he will be moving on. What’s unclear is the ceiling of realistic ambitions for the 25-year-old Lagos-born Corkman.

It has been a strange season for Ogbene, a return of three goals before the end of August backing up the belief he was ready to take the Championship by storm. He has only scored four times in the league since, but there are a few mitigating factors.

He has largely been used in wide areas since Christmas after being deployed in a more central role earlier in the season. And the shadow of transfer talk has hung over him, especially coming up to and during the January window when it was thought inevitable that Rotherham would cash in.

There are conflicting stories on what happened next. Swansea, Millwall and Middlesbrough were among those keen on Ogbene, and it was reported that a bid north of £1m would have been sufficient to get the deal done. On deadline day, the spin from interested clubs is that they had turned their attentions elsewhere and weren’t willing to pay Rotherham’s last-minute asking price for the sake of waiting six months.

Certainly, Ogbene is likely to benefit financially from staying put. The out-of-contract player has serious leverage when it comes to contract negotiations; Ogbene will receive a larger signing-on bonus than usual because clubs do not have to pay a fee to secure his services.

There’s always a risk in letting a contract run out in case an injury strikes but it seems to have worked out well for the former Cork City and Limerick player, and the French performance will have turned heads.

Swansea are looking for an Obafemi alternative and they are certain to be in the Championship next term, so that door should still be open. Middlesbrough and Millwall are strong promotion contenders and that might influence their recruitment plans.

Watching Ogbene hurt Theo Hernandez would certainly make the case that he can operate at a higher level. But there are individuals who are elevated by national service and a set-up that may differ from the club game.

Remember, few were calling for Ogbene’s call-up to the Ireland squad in the summer of 2021 but Stephen Kenny – a fan of the player dating back to his LOI days – knew he had pace that Ireland lacked.

Within England, there were some doubts about his levels after an underwhelming stay at Brentford, it was felt his speed outweighed his other attributes. Rotherham used him as a right wing-back in League One, feeling he was better with grass in front of him.

Ogbene’s all-round game appears to have evolved in the intervening period, especially with his back to goal, yet it’s by no means guaranteed that he will be first choice for Ireland in a match where they are expected to own more of the ball rather than operate on the counter.

This would back up the view that Ogbene needs to think seriously about the style of the club that he joins.

Managers and recruitment heads will be mulling things over in similar terms; is he a player for a side that want to dominate the ball in a promotion charge? Possibly not.

Could a club that has booked a Premier League ticket view him as the right candidate for an underdog mission? It’s not a ridiculous idea.

Speculation from Turkey that Fenerbahce are having a look adds a left-field avenue.

Either way, he’s got a lot to gain from a strong finish to a season of twists and turns.